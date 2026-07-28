WATCH: Teen lifeguard’s heroic rescue earns praise from Eric Trump

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Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is praising a 16-year-old lifeguard for a dramatic rescue Saturday in Santa Cruz, California.

“Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America!” Eric Trump wrote on X Monday alongside the video, which shows a nearly two-minute struggle to save a 10-year-old child. “Well done!”

Other commenters praised the young man’s skill and willingness to dive into the waves instead of resisting them. He also waved off bystanders to keep them from being swept away. Local media reported the lifeguard, who was not identified because of his age, is in his first year on the job.

“Tell your Dad to honor this guy. He deserves it,” one woman wrote. “Have him do something more like give this kid a full college scholarship. To a university of this man’s choice. They both could have died. Now we help him achieve something because he survived.”

Watch the video: