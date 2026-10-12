WATCH: Schoolteacher goes viral describing ‘almost scary’ classroom reality
A New York City elementary school teacher has gone viral after saying most of her students fail to follow basic instructions.
Of the 34 students in Carol Fernandez class at KIPP NYC, a…
A New York City elementary school teacher has gone viral after saying most of her students fail to follow basic instructions.
Of the 34 students in Carol Fernandez class at KIPP NYC, a network of public charter schools, only one passed a recent spelling test. She said that even though she writes the spelling words on the whiteboard, the children are unable to copy them down correctly.
“It’s almost scary,” Fernandez said in a tearful video posted to her TikTok account. “Clearly, they aren’t studying at home.”
The video has racked up 3.3 million views since she uploaded it Friday to her channel, which has about 300,000 followers, and has garnered more than 1 million views on X as well.
Watch the video:
@.carolgiselle
I went back and forth about sharing this video, but today was honestly one of the hardest days of the school year so far. I love being a teacher. I truly believe this is my calling, and I wouldn’t share the parts of my classroom that I do if I didn’t care so deeply about my students and education. But I also think we need to be honest about how hard this job can be. It’s exhausting. It’s heartbreaking to see how many students are struggling with reading and how much support they need. Sometimes you leave school thinking about all the things you wish you could do differently, all the students you wish you could reach a little more, and everything you’re carrying into the next day. I share so much of my classroom because I want other teachers to feel less alone, and I want people to understand what teaching really looks like. Not just the cute classroom setups, the activities, and the good days, but the days that remind you just how much this job asks of you. I love my students. I love what I do. And I can be grateful for this calling while also admitting that some days are really, really hard. If you’re a teacher having one of those days, I hope you know you’re not alone. ❤️ #TeacherTok #TeachersOfTikTok #ElementaryTeacher #Teaching #Literacy
(Photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok/@carolgiselle)