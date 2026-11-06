WATCH: Riley Gaines lambastes California city’s new throuple-and-foursome law: ‘God burned Sodom and Gomorrah’ 

Conservative commentator Riley Gaines slammed California after the West Hollywood City Council voted this week to permit throuples, foursomes and other polyamorous arrangements to register as…

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Conservative commentator Riley Gaines slammed California after the West Hollywood City Council voted this week to permit throuples, foursomes and other polyamorous arrangements to register as domestic partners.

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show” Thursday, Gaines lambasted the new ordinance, which declared it “necessary to recognize and protect the right and opportunity of all persons to have multi-partner domestic relationships formally recognized and respected.”

“I feel bad for the normal people in California,” she said. “They just keep finding ways to tear apart the nuclear family.”

“Is everyone in California either trans, or a communist, or a furry?” Gaines continued. “Marriage is defined by the Bible as one man and one woman. I mean, goodness gracious. This is why God burned Sodom and Gomorrah.”

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