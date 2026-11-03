WATCH: President Trump voices affinity for Kansas City Chiefs at weekend rally 

President Donald Trump expressed his fondness for the Kansas City Chiefs during his “last but the best” visit to Kansas on Sunday for a final rally before the midterm elections.

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President Donald Trump expressed his fondness for the Kansas City Chiefs during his “last but the best” visit to Kansas on Sunday for a final rally before the midterm elections.

“I did not want to interfere with your football game, but maybe I should have because that ending was … That was a nasty ending, wasn’t it?” Trump said in Salina, Kansas, where his event was moved to an hour after the game ended.

Even after the Chiefs’ last-minute, 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, the president told the crowd he believed the four-time Super Bowl champions would be just fine.

“Boy oh boy, can’t come closer,” he said after the Chiefs put the ball in the end zone, only to have the play called back on a false start penalty.

Trump reiterated that he’s “a big fan of your coach and your quarterback, and I love your tight end,” referring to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. “I think it’s good, they’ll be fine.”

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(Photo credit: Screenshot/X/Kansas City Chiefs)