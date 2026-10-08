WATCH: New police footage reveals 6-year-old threatening officers after shooting his teacher 

Newly released bodycam footage of a 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher reveals the child’s disturbing response to police officers: menacingly yelling profanities at…

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Newly released bodycam footage of a 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher reveals the child’s disturbing response to police officers: menacingly yelling profanities at them.

The boy shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia in 2023. In police footage released this week, the child says, “I stole that from my mom,” referencing the 9mm handgun, which was loaded with a single bullet.

🚨😮 UNREAL: Newly released bodycam footage shows the defiant Black 6-year-old who SH*T his teacher at Richneck Elementary screaming profanities at police.



The boy proudly admits sh*oting Abby Zwerner and says he stole his mom’s loaded 9mm because he “needed” to do it.… pic.twitter.com/to0khyVp06 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) October 7, 2026

The child, who is not identified because of his age, repeatedly yelled profanities and threats at the responding officers.

“If you want a piece of me, come get it,” he said. “I don’t care if I go to jail.”

“We got some small handcuffs?” one officer asked in response.

The shooter suffered from severe ADHD and was on a special school schedule where one of his parents accompanied him every day, his mother, Deja Taylor, told ABC News. The week of the shooting was the first week he attended school without his mom or dad because he had started medication and appeared to be doing well on his coursework.

The boy wasn’t charged for the attack, but his mother was sentenced to 21 months in prison for illegally obtaining a firearm and for making a false statement to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in order to purchase the gun.

Taylor said the gun was locked up, but investigators didn’t find a lockbox or trigger lock when they searched her home. However, they did find narcotics, marijuana, a gun barrel lock and a box of ammunition.

Taylor said she felt responsible for the shooting because “that is my son.”

The teacher survived the shooting and had to undergo five surgeries. She won $10 million in a lawsuit against the school’s former assistant principal, who ignored a warning that the boy had a gun in his backpack prior to the shooting.

(Photo credit: screenshot/x/@theofficertatum)