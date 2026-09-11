WATCH: Mamdani, AOC seen laughing during reading of names at 9/11 memorial

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez were seen smiling and laughing while the names of those who died on 9/11 were being read at a memorial service…

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez were seen smiling and laughing while the names of those who died on 9/11 were being read at a memorial service Friday for the 25th anniversary of the event.

The moment, caught on video, took place while names starting with the letter L were being read, or midway through the list of the nearly 3,000 people who died.

Others wept while the pair of politicians smiled and shared a brief laugh, prompting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to ask, “How the hell do you laugh while the names of those murdered on 9/11 are being read aloud?”

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and a Muslim, had been asked by some of the families not to attend.

Watch the video: