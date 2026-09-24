WATCH: Karoline Leavitt explains how ‘fake news’ is generated

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is peeling back the curtain on how the media manufactures fake news and uses the bias of omission to manipulate the public.

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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is peeling back the curtain on how the media manufactures fake news and uses the bias of omission to manipulate the public.

She recently detailed the inner workings of the White House press corps during a conversation on Sean Hannity’s “Hang Out.” She described a daily battle against journalists she says operate with clear prejudice.

“They’ll find a source who has no idea what they’re talking about,” Leavitt said. “Was not in the room, doesn’t even work at the White House. Maybe worked on the campaign as like a volunteer staffer for one day, and they’ll say a source close to President Trump told us this.”

Leavitt says fake news reporters use a low bar to justify printing a story.

“All they need is two sources: one to say that happened, another for them to call and say, ‘I heard this happened,'” Leavitt explained. “That person will say, ‘Yeah, that probably sounds right,’ and then the story’s written.”

She says the White House can aggressively push back on the record, but outlets will still print the story.

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