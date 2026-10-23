WATCH: Hillsdale College to release video series on medical malpractice, first principles
“Do No Harm: A Crisis in Medical Ethics,” a new four-part video series from Hillsdale College releasing this month, will present medical principles and ethical questions, asking if modern medicine…
“Do No Harm: A Crisis in Medical Ethics,” a new four-part video series from Hillsdale College releasing this month, will present medical principles and ethical questions, asking if modern medicine has “lost its guiding star.”
The series calls for a “return to first principles” of medicine, namely: “to heal the sick and do no harm,” according to its trailer.
The program features interviews with medical professionals and scholars who emphasize how doctors today are “being asked to do things that appear contrary to the patient’s health,” including policies and media promoting euthanasia, abortion and transgender surgeries.
The series’ first episode premieres October 29 on YouTube.
Watch the trailer:
(Photo Credit: Do No Harm Trailer, Hillsdale College, X)