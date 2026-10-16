WATCH: High school girls walk off cross-country course to protest male competitor 

More than 10 girls on Washington’s Camas High School cross-country team walked off the course Tuesday when the air horn blared to protest a male student competing on their team.

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More than 10 girls on Washington’s Camas High School cross-country team walked off the course Tuesday when the air horn blared to protest a male student competing on their team.

The male student, who finished 76th at a boy’s race in Oregon Sept. 5, placed second in the female competition. In September, two Skyview High School girls also forfeited a meet against the same runner.

School officials say the girls won’t face discipline, but the district will continue following state law and WIAA policies allowing students to compete according to their chosen gender identity.

“A lot of people ask … how is this still happening?” XX-XY Athletics posted alongside a video of the walk-off. “In 21 Blue states, it will continue to happen as they have zero intention of reversing course.”

Watch the video: