WATCH: ‘God will not be mocked’; new Charlie Kirk statue criminally vandalized

The 8-foot statue was unveiled on the anniversary of…

A newly erected statue of Charlie Kirk outside Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix has been defaced with red spray paint.

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A newly erected statue of Charlie Kirk outside Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix has been defaced with red spray paint.

The 8-foot statue was unveiled on the anniversary of Kirk’s assassination Thursday. Early Sunday morning, an unknown suspect crossed out the figure’s eyes with red spray paint and added a red mark on its neck – the spot where Kirk was fatally shot.

The suspect also crossed out Jesus’ name on a nearby sign, which prayed that Kirk would be welcomed into the arms of his savior.

“Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down,” Erika Kirk wrote in response to the vandalism, vowing, ““We will never give up and never surrender.”

“Vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical,” TPUSA wrote on X. “The incident happened in the middle of the night because evil never sleeps.”

“They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further,” Erika Kirk wrote, adding that the bullet that silenced her husband’s voice “only made it louder.”

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