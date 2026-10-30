WATCH: Delivery driver goes viral after confronting streamer for pranking him at supermarket 

A Michigan delivery driver has gone viral after confronting a streamer who claimed to steal $10 from him via Apple Pay while he was stocking a supermarket freezer case.

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A Michigan delivery driver has gone viral after confronting a streamer who claimed to steal $10 from him via Apple Pay while he was stocking a supermarket freezer case.

“I don’t have time for this crap in my life. My life is hard enough as it is, okay?” Walter Zerod told the streamer, who recorded the interaction.

“I got kids at home that went to bed without me right now, and I was supposed to be at home an hour ago, and I’m still out here working, and I gotta get up at five in the morning and do 10 more stores,” said Zerod, who has four children. “So this is not a joke to me.”

His employer, Red Baron Pizza, showed its support in a post saying, “He’s got a fan club. Including us,” and “Employee of the month nominations are now closed. You know why.”

Online, expressions of support poured in for the hardworking father, and as of Friday, more than $500,000 had also been raised through a GoFundMe page.

Watch the video: