WATCH: Cubs fan goes viral for slapping young man sitting during national anthem

The incident occurred during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota…

An older man has gone viral after slapping a younger man who remained seated during the national anthem at a Chicago Cubs game.

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An older man has gone viral after slapping a younger man who remained seated during the national anthem at a Chicago Cubs game.

The incident occurred during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

Video shows the older man leaning down, yelling, “Get up,” and then slapping the younger man on the back of the head, prompting astonished reactions from nearby fans.

The younger man then stood for the remainder of the anthem, which was performed by the Jersey Girls.

The video sparked strong reactions online, with some praising the older man’s actions while others argued he may have committed assault or battery.

Watch the video: