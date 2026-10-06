WATCH: Caleb Flynn sentenced to life without parole for murdering wife 

An Ohio judge sentenced former American Idol contestant and worship leader Caleb Flynn to life without the possibility of parole Monday for the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

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An Ohio judge sentenced former American Idol contestant and worship leader Caleb Flynn to life without the possibility of parole Monday for the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

“No sentence can bring Ashley back to her children, but there must be accountability, and there must be justice,” Miami County Judge Jeannine N. Pratt said, referring to the two daughters who slept in a nearby bedroom at the time of their mother’s murder.

Flynn, 40, killed his wife after the woman he was having an affair with ended their relationship. He staged the scene to appear as if an intruder had entered the house but was arrested as a suspect a few days later.

“The layers of deceit, manipulation and cruelty that you have shown are quite honestly impossible to fathom,” Pratt added. “And frankly, sir, you used your faith to manipulate the lives of others, and the court finds that deeply disturbing.”

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