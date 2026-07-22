WATCH: Body camera captures transgender tantrum, arrest at University of Central Florida 

Newly released body camera footage from the University of Central Florida Police Department shows a man who thinks he is a woman having a meltdown, which escalates when the officer…

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Newly released body camera footage from the University of Central Florida Police Department shows a man who thinks he is a woman having a meltdown, which escalates when the officer “misgenders” him.

Inside the Blue, a YouTube channel known for posting police body camera footage, released the video Friday, which shows officers responding to a Feb. 5, 2025 disturbance. The encounter involved Jarrett Vick, who appeared visibly distressed.

An officer warned Vick to stop shouting or he would be placed in handcuffs. Vick dared the officer to arrest him and demanded that the officer use female pronouns.

"STOP MISGENDERING ME!"



Newly released bodycam footage shows a trans University of Central Florida student's pronoun meltdown after a confrontation with police quickly spiraled into an arrest.



Jarrett Vick was ultimately charged with battery on a law enforcement officer,… pic.twitter.com/vXHT0HdZEw — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 21, 2026

“I hate you, I hate you all,” he said after being handcuffed, accusing officers of misgendering him and pushing his buttons to agitate him.

Watch the video:

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Youtube/Inside The Blue TV; Vick mugshot/Facebook/Orange County Jail)