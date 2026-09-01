WATCH: Boat flips at Lake of the Ozarks after surpassing 200 mph 

A powerboat team competing at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend crashed after hitting a shocking speed of 213 mph, flipping in the air and miraculously landing…

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A powerboat team competing at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend crashed after hitting a shocking speed of 213 mph, flipping in the air and miraculously landing right-side-up.

Driver Adam Seraphine, 45, and throttleman Rusty Williams, 39, for the Dirty Duck powerboat team were competing for highest speed Saturday in the Shootout 38 competition – the World’s largest unsanctioned boat race – when the accident occurred.

The boat managed to cross the finish line before flipping, and even though the team didn’t compete past Saturday, the Dirty Duck still holds the second fastest speed of the race. American Ethanol has the top speed of 215 mph, which was achieved Sunday.

Seraphine suffered serious injuries from the crash, including a broken leg, and was released from the hospital Monday while Williams walked away injury-free. The Dirty Duck team plans to repair the boat and return to the competition next year.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt shared a slow-motion video of the jaw-dropping flip on X captioned, “Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. The Show Me State!”

Watch the video here: