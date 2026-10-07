WATCH: ‘Bigger than baseball’: MLB player says acing citizenship test better than World Series home run

Two-time World Series champion Miguel Rojas is more proud of getting a perfect score on the test to become a U.S. citizen than he is of his Major League Baseball accomplishments, which include a…

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Two-time World Series champion Miguel Rojas is more proud of getting a perfect score on the test to become a U.S. citizen than he is of his Major League Baseball accomplishments, which include a clutch home run in the 2025 World Series.

Rojas, a veteran infielder and Venezuela native, traveled to Miami for an interview that included eight civics questions, then returned to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers in their playoff run.

“It’s something that it makes me feel really special, really proud because of my family, because of my kids, because of what I’ve been doing the last 21 years in this country,” said Rojas, who broke into the league in 2014.

“This country opened their doors to me to be a professional baseball player, and kind of I I took that opportunity as a life opportunity as well, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Rojas also said he didn’t get any special treatment for being an MLB player, and that he “wanted it that way.”

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