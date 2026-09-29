WATCH: 3rd-string QB gives ‘all glory to God’ after leading Bears to victory over Eagles

A third-string quarterback who stepped into the spotlight and led the Chicago Bears to victory on Monday Night Football made sure to point the praise to God following the game.

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A third-string quarterback who stepped into the spotlight and led the Chicago Bears to victory on Monday Night Football made sure to point the praise to God following the game.

Case Keenum, 38, guided his team to a 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

The veteran got the nod because the regular starter, Caleb Williams, was hurt and Tyson Bagent, the backup, was sidelined in concussion protocol. Keenum didn’t miss a beat in his first regular-season action since 2023, completing 24 of 34 pass attempts.

After the game, he was quick to share his faith and express gratitude to God for the moment.

“All glory to God,” Keenum said. “I’m not here without Him. He has put me here. He’s made me for this. I’m so thankful for Him. I can’t thank Him enough.”

He also shared his appreciation for his team and the fans.

“Just an incredible opportunity,” Keenum said. “I love this city. This Texas boy loves Chicago. This is a cool spot. So, gonna get to celebrate this one tonight.”

Keenum’s wife and young children, who had never seen him play because of their age, were in the audience for the big win.

Watch the video:

"I really don't have any words."



Case Keenum caught up with @LauraRutledge after his big night on MNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D0voZYnLXm — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2026

(Image credit: Screenshot/X/@SportsCenter)