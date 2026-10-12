WATCH: 18-year-old goes viral for giving shoes to elderly stranger 

Jordan Hope, 18, was running errands when he saw an older man, 80, struggling to cross the street in dilapidated…

An 18-year-old Arizona man is going viral for doing a good deed.

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An 18-year-old Arizona man is going viral for doing a good deed.

Jordan Hope, 18, was running errands when he saw an older man, 80, struggling to cross the street in dilapidated shoes.

Hope stopped and gave him the slides off his feet, but something inside told him to go back. Hope found the man inside the Walgreens near where they met.

“I knew a tug pulled on my heart, and it was definitely from God … He interrupted my plans for that day to carry on his plans,” Hope said in an interview.

Upon returning, he learned the man had lost his wife two weeks earlier. Hope bought him lunch and a ride, then proceeded to raise more than $2,000 in a couple of days with a GoFundMe for the man, identified as “Mr. Roy.”

The pair have kept in touch daily. They have also discussed attending church together.

Watch the now-viral video that Hope did not know was being filmed by a bystander: