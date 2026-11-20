(The Center Square) – Washington voters rejected a statewide initiative related to parental rights and student privacy in public schools on the Nov. 3 ballot, but a group of Washington teachers is…

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(The Center Square) – Washington voters rejected a statewide initiative related to parental rights and student privacy in public schools on the Nov. 3 ballot, but a group of Washington teachers is organizing to send a message to parents who supported the initiative.

“I felt the union and the teachers were essentially saying [they] think you deserve to have less information about your child because [they] know better or more than you do,” said Travis Reep, a fifth grade teacher in the North Thurston School District in Thurston County.

Reep said without his grandparent’s involvement in his upbringing, he would not be the man he is today and he believe parents need access to their children’s student records.

“Without the partnership between the school and my grandparents, it would not have turned out well and things would not have been as bright for my future as they are now,” said Reep in a Thursday interview with The Center Square.

The father of four is a member of the Washington Education Association and an elected local union representative.

He was outspoken during the campaign leading up to the election in support of both I-001 to restore parental rights and I-638 to keep biological males out of girls’ sports, regardless of how they identify.

I-001 received majority support in most Washington counties but was rejected in populous King County by a margin of nearly 2-to-1 and more than 52% of voters statewide, with a margin of more than 150,000 voters rejecting it overall.

No Hate in WA State, the main group behind opposition to I-001 argued the measure would infringe on student privacy.

“Washington school counselors, school nurses, and pediatricians say I-001 restricts student access to help for challenges like depression, sexual assault, domestic violence, bullying, and anxiety,” the group said on its website.

“Parents have the right to know what’s going on with their kids at school. But while most parents are loving and supportive, the sad reality is not all kids are safe at home.”

Those in opposition to I-001 expressed concerns that the initiative could force schools to out LGBTQ+ students to unsupportive parents.

In a statement just after the election, the No Hate campaign hailed I-001’s failure.

“Washington made history last night by rejecting I-001, one of the first times voters have stopped an anti-trans initiative in the nation,” campaign manager Libby Watson said, describing the measure as a way to attack inclusive education under the guise of parental rights.

Reep created Educators unMUTED to organize teachers and other educators like himself who are opposed to keeping secrets from parents.

The debate over I-001 stretched back to 2023, when Let’s Go Washington collected signatures for an identical initiative. At that time, majority Democrats in the Legislature passed the measure, but then came back in 2025, creating a version they said would be better.

According to opponents of the changes that were made, much of what majority Democrats created via HB 1296 undid everything the original parental bill of rights created, and went further in the opposite direction.

Those in opposition to I-001 expressed concerns that the initiative could force schools to out LGBTQ+ students to unsupportive parents.

As reported by The Center Square, a court challenge filed by the ACLU and WEA against I-638 is proceeding, even as at least one school district, the Kennewick SD, passed a resolution this week declaring they plan to fully implement the measure.

“We had an overwhelming amount of people vote yes. It was almost 75%,” said Gabe Galbraith, president of the Kennewick School District Board of Directors, in a Thursday interview with The Center Square about I-638 in Benton County.

“We are going to implement these changes Dec. 3, regardless of any pending lawsuit. We’ve been in this fight for years now and we just wanted to make sure the community is aware of what we’re doing.”

“While we are disappointed in the outcome of I-001, our commitment to Washington parents has not changed,” he said.

(Photo: Carleen Johnson / The Center Square)