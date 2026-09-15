‘Vital partnership’: Trump nominates Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump nominated Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, for U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

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President Donald Trump nominated Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, for U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Hunt said in an X post Monday. “Having served in the region both in combat as an Army officer and for two years as a diplomatic liaison in the Kingdom, I understand the strategic importance of the partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the profound responsibility of this position.”

Trump sent more than 40 nominations for various positions Monday to the Senate, which will schedule confirmation hearings and votes for each nominee. The Senate only has two more weeks in session before the November midterm elections, decreasing the likelihood of Hunt’s immediate confirmation, according to the Texas Tribune.

A full-time ambassador to Saudi Arabia has not represented the U.S. since Biden-appointed Michael Ratney left office in January 2025. Chargée d’Affaires Jennifer Larson, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, serves as the chief of mission for Mission Saudi Arabia. She succeeded Alison Dilworth in August and will temporarily lead the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, according to The Hill.

Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House in 2025 and has formed amicable relations with the country through various deals, Politico reports. Saudi Arabia, however, has faced growing hostility due to the ongoing war in Iran that has escalated Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks, including recent attacks that have reportedly hindered oil exports.

🇸🇦 Oil settled higher on Tuesday after shipping sources said crude loadings at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea hub Yanbu were suspended and some late-September cargoes to Europe were cancelled. Brent closed about US.75; West Texas Intermediate about US.83. Source: Reuters. — Defense Politics Asia (@DefensePolitics) September 15, 2026

Additionally, Trump sent a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress in August but requires the country to reach friendly ties with Israel to pass the 30-year deal for developing civil nuclear infrastructure, The Hill reports.

Hunt’s second congressional term ends in December. Earlier this year, he lost a three-way primary race for the Senate seat in Texas. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured the primary vote and will face Democrat Rep. James Talarico in November.

In the House, Hunt serves on both the House Natural Resources and Judiciary committees. He lobbied for bills addressing oil and gas revenue, law enforcement support, immigration policy and national security, according to his website.

Hunt graduated from West Point in 2004 and served eight years in the Army as an Apache helicopter pilot. He flew 55 combat air missions on deployment in Iraq and served as Diplomatic Liaison Officer on two deployments to Saudi Arabia.

“Service has always defined my life,” Hunt said in the same post on X. “My immediate family has given more than sixty years to our military. My brother, sister, and I graduated from West Point, served in combat, and, at one point, were all deployed to Iraq simultaneously.”

Hunt completed his military service as a captain and then attended Cornell University to earn three master’s degrees: Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) and a Master of Industrial and Labor Relations (M.I.L.R.).

“I am deeply grateful to President Trump for his confidence in me,” Hunt continued. “When confirmed, I will serve with humility and honor, advance his vision of peace through strength and deepen this vital partnership.”

Hunt’s office did not reply to Heartlander News’ request for comment before publication.