A Reddit thread asking teachers how “visibly dumber” their students have become drew hundreds of comments. Some users described students struggling with basic knowledge and independent work….

Share



A Reddit thread asking teachers how “visibly dumber” their students have become drew hundreds of comments. Some users described students struggling with basic knowledge and independent work. Others rejected the label and pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and technology as possible factors.

One commenter described middle school students who mistakenly put Confederate flags on biographies they made for Hispanic Heritage Month.

“If you google ‘flag of heritage’ an image of the Confederate flag is a top result,” the user wrote. “These kids will mindlessly copy anything without ever questioning or processing it at all. … It’s impossible to underestimate their base knowledge or common sense.”

Another commenter pushed back on calling students less intelligent.

“Kids are helpless in a lot of ways but definitely not dumb,” the user wrote, saying students show strong technical skills but often struggle to solve problems independently.

“The Kids have a hard time thinking for themselves and working their way through a problem, any problem, and they wait, paralyzed, until an adult coaches them. Attention spans have become negligible except for the high-performing, high-awareness kids.”

‘Conditioned for constant dopamine hits’

The same commenter described “a big delineation between pre-covid and post-covid” students. Another user, who said they had taught chemistry for 10 years, argued that pandemic lockdowns “just exacerbated” students’ screen habits.

“Kids’ attention spans have been utterly gutted to the point that they cannot focus on anything for more than a few minutes; their brains have been conditioned for constant dopamine hits with short-form content, and anything that doesn’t just bounces off them.”

Separately, Heartlander News has reported on research linking addictive use of social media, phones and video games with greater risk of suicidal behaviors and worse mental health among young people.

Other commenters described students who expect more help with coursework. One user who identified as a professor posted: “I’m a professor and I will have students who complain about me to the dean for things like: ‘incomplete info on slides’ (they had to… take notes?) and ‘is never available’ (my office hours aren’t expansive enough I guess).”

“That stuff bothers me more than the actual knowledge gap,” the user wrote.

An elementary teacher who said they had taught kindergarten and first grade for more than 20 years described a change in how children handle frustration, calling it “learned helplessness.”

“They are no longer self sufficient in anything and need their hands held through even simple tasks (taking off their coat, getting out a pencil, etc) every single day.”

A homeschool teacher’s experience

Sarah VanDerVliet, a former public school teacher who started a hybrid homeschool program in South Dakota, previously told Heartlander News she had seen changes in students who enrolled after leaving public schools.

“Over the three years I’ve had some of those kids, I’ve seen a lot of their mental health change,” she said. “We’ve seen them be happier, healthier, more confident. I think building their confidence has been huge.”

Michelle Stephens, who enrolled her three children in VanDerVliet’s program, called the switch “the best move we could ever have done.”

Her children have participated in activities including canning, woodworking, beekeeping and leathermaking.

“We’re kind of bringing back those old-time skills,” she said, “that a lot of these kids have never really been into.”