Virginia bishop: Vote no on abortion, marriage amendments

(The Daily Signal) – Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge says he has never before asked every priest in his diocese to do what he requested this weekend: read a letter at Mass urging Catholics to…

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(The Daily Signal) – Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge says he has never before asked every priest in his diocese to do what he requested this weekend: read a letter at Mass urging Catholics to oppose two Virginia constitutional amendments on abortion and marriage.

Across 70 parishes serving more than 430,000 Catholics in Northern Virginia, worshippers heard Burbidge warn against what he called “two dangerous ballot initiatives”—proposed constitutional amendments that Virginians will decide Nov. 3. Early voting begins Friday.

The effort follows a joint statement Burbidge issued with Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout in August. In his latest letter, Burbidge urged parishioners to pledge to vote at CatholicsVoteNo.com, cast ballots early beginning Friday, and encourage their family, friends, and colleagues to oppose the amendments.

Celebrating Sunday Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, Burbidge devoted part of his homily to the measures.

“Ballot Question 1 fails to protect the life of the unborn, the health of women, and even fails to respect the rights of parents in the lives of their children. Ballot Question 2 fails to respect the sanctity of marriage as Jesus taught, the sacred union of one man and one woman,” Burbidge told parishioners. “We must vote no to those questions and say yes to truth.”

What the Amendments would do

Question 1 would amend Virginia’s constitution to expand access to abortion.

Burbidge argued the amendment would create a legal right to “unregulated abortions, performed by unlicensed abortion practitioners at any time during pregnancy” and would allow abortions “targeting healthy babies all the way up to birth.” In his letter, he said the amendment would extend abortion rights to minors and remove parents from decisions affecting their daughters.

“Unfortunately, abortion is already legal in Virginia,” Burbidge noted, arguing the measure “would expand abortion beyond what most citizens recognize as reasonable limits.”

Question 2 would remove the constitution’s 2006 definition of marriage as the union of one man and one woman and replace it with language guaranteeing the right of two adults to marry regardless of sex, gender, or race.

Burbidge wrote that the amendment “would also enshrine gender ideology by falsely separating the reality of one’s sex and gender.”

That argument mirrors the case made by the Family Foundation of Virginia. President Victoria Cobb championed the 2006 effort that added the current marriage language to the constitution.

The organization has argued the amendment would enshrine gender ideology in the state constitution and threaten girls’ sports, privacy rights, and religious liberty.

Supporters of the amendments, meanwhile, argue they would protect abortion access and preserve legal recognition of same-sex marriage in Virginia.

The ballot measures will appear before voters after receiving approval in two consecutive sessions of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, as required for constitutional amendments in Virginia.

Catholic Church mobilizes opposition

Burbidge has consistently spoken out against the measures since launching the “Catholics Vote No” campaign earlier this year. On the latest episode of his podcast, “Walk Humbly,” he addressed both amendments directly, arguing they conflict with Catholic teaching on life and marriage.

“We’re not telling anyone which party to join,” he said. “As matters concerning faith and morals, though, the church speaks clearly, consistently, on human life and marriage, because these are gifts from God.”

Burbidge emphasized that the church’s opposition to the amendments is not tied to a political party, writing in his letter: “The church is not partisan. The church never advocates for or against specific candidates or parties.”

The Diocese of Arlington will hold a holy hour focused on the ballot measures Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More. The event will be streamed online.

“You have to allow your voice to be heard and your vote to count,” Burbidge said on his podcast. “It’s a sacred duty to be not only a citizen, but a faithful citizen. And there is so much at stake here.

“Every vote matters. Please, people of God, please get out and vote no. We have to defeat these amendments.”

Virginia bishop’s letter

Burbidge released the following letter asking Virginia Catholics to vote against ballot questions 1 and 2. Priests throughout the diocese read the letter at Mass this weekend.