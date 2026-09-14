Virginia bishop: Vote no on abortion, marriage amendments
(The Daily Signal) – Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge says he has never before asked every priest in his diocese to do what he requested this weekend: read a letter at Mass urging Catholics to…
(The Daily Signal) – Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge says he has never before asked every priest in his diocese to do what he requested this weekend: read a letter at Mass urging Catholics to oppose two Virginia constitutional amendments on abortion and marriage.
Across 70 parishes serving more than 430,000 Catholics in Northern Virginia, worshippers heard Burbidge warn against what he called “two dangerous ballot initiatives”—proposed constitutional amendments that Virginians will decide Nov. 3. Early voting begins Friday.
The effort follows a joint statement Burbidge issued with Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout in August. In his latest letter, Burbidge urged parishioners to pledge to vote at CatholicsVoteNo.com, cast ballots early beginning Friday, and encourage their family, friends, and colleagues to oppose the amendments.
Celebrating Sunday Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, Burbidge devoted part of his homily to the measures.
“Ballot Question 1 fails to protect the life of the unborn, the health of women, and even fails to respect the rights of parents in the lives of their children. Ballot Question 2 fails to respect the sanctity of marriage as Jesus taught, the sacred union of one man and one woman,” Burbidge told parishioners. “We must vote no to those questions and say yes to truth.”
What the Amendments would do
Question 1 would amend Virginia’s constitution to expand access to abortion.
Burbidge argued the amendment would create a legal right to “unregulated abortions, performed by unlicensed abortion practitioners at any time during pregnancy” and would allow abortions “targeting healthy babies all the way up to birth.” In his letter, he said the amendment would extend abortion rights to minors and remove parents from decisions affecting their daughters.
“Unfortunately, abortion is already legal in Virginia,” Burbidge noted, arguing the measure “would expand abortion beyond what most citizens recognize as reasonable limits.”
Question 2 would remove the constitution’s 2006 definition of marriage as the union of one man and one woman and replace it with language guaranteeing the right of two adults to marry regardless of sex, gender, or race.
Burbidge wrote that the amendment “would also enshrine gender ideology by falsely separating the reality of one’s sex and gender.”
That argument mirrors the case made by the Family Foundation of Virginia. President Victoria Cobb championed the 2006 effort that added the current marriage language to the constitution.
The organization has argued the amendment would enshrine gender ideology in the state constitution and threaten girls’ sports, privacy rights, and religious liberty.
Supporters of the amendments, meanwhile, argue they would protect abortion access and preserve legal recognition of same-sex marriage in Virginia.
The ballot measures will appear before voters after receiving approval in two consecutive sessions of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, as required for constitutional amendments in Virginia.
Catholic Church mobilizes opposition
Burbidge has consistently spoken out against the measures since launching the “Catholics Vote No” campaign earlier this year. On the latest episode of his podcast, “Walk Humbly,” he addressed both amendments directly, arguing they conflict with Catholic teaching on life and marriage.
“We’re not telling anyone which party to join,” he said. “As matters concerning faith and morals, though, the church speaks clearly, consistently, on human life and marriage, because these are gifts from God.”
Burbidge emphasized that the church’s opposition to the amendments is not tied to a political party, writing in his letter: “The church is not partisan. The church never advocates for or against specific candidates or parties.”
The Diocese of Arlington will hold a holy hour focused on the ballot measures Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More. The event will be streamed online.
“You have to allow your voice to be heard and your vote to count,” Burbidge said on his podcast. “It’s a sacred duty to be not only a citizen, but a faithful citizen. And there is so much at stake here.
“Every vote matters. Please, people of God, please get out and vote no. We have to defeat these amendments.”
Virginia bishop’s letter
Burbidge released the following letter asking Virginia Catholics to vote against ballot questions 1 and 2. Priests throughout the diocese read the letter at Mass this weekend.
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
All of us in the Commonwealth of Virginia will soon face very serious legal threats to the sacredness of human life and the sanctity of marriage. During the upcoming election season, from September the 18th to November the 3rd, two dangerous ballot initiatives will be brought before all voters.
One amendment, which will appear as Ballot Question 1, proposes an extreme and vague change to the Virginia Constitution that would create a legal right to unregulated abortions, performed by unlicensed abortion practitioners at any time during pregnancy. This threatens the health and safety of mothers and would allow for abortions targeting healthy babies all the way up to birth. The amendment extends this so-called right even to minors. It would remove the role of parents concerning life-altering and irreversible decisions for their minor daughters. Unfortunately, abortion is already legal in Virginia. But what is on the ballot this fall would expand abortion beyond what most citizens recognize as reasonable limits. The proposed amendment is extreme. It is unnecessary. And it is wrong.
Another amendment, which will appear as Ballot Question 2, would remove from our state constitution the truth, as Jesus taught, that marriage is between one man and one woman. It would also enshrine gender ideology by falsely separating the reality of one’s sex and gender, obscuring the truth that we are created in the image and likeness of God.
Yet, with God’s grace, there is always hope! “We the people” can unite to defeat these dangerous amendments to our Commonwealth’s constitution.
The Church is not partisan. The Church never advocates for or against specific candidates or parties. At the same time, the Church, in fidelity to the Gospel and her mission, always speaks clearly, faithfully, and truthfully concerning matters of faith and morals in public life. An issue of fundamental moral justice confronts each one of us. The Church boldly proclaims its “Yes!” to the protection of the unborn and the sanctity of all human life. For us to speak this Yes, we must together proclaim “no! ” to these radically unjust ballot initiatives, in fidelity to God and for the good of all in our society. I ask you, then, to do three things.
First, I ask you to be a faithful disciple and pledge to vote by visiting
CatholicsVoteNo.com, where you can learn more and share the truth about these extreme ballot initiatives.
Second, I ask that you ensure you are registered to vote and make a plan to get to the polls, starting as early as this coming Friday, September the 18 , when early voting begins. I urge you to vote early to ensure nothing prevents you from casting your ballot in this critical election.
Third, I ask that you speak with family, friends, and colleagues, in truth and love, with a focus on activating and turning out those most likely to vote to protect life and the truth about marriage.
Our baptismal promises call us to fulfill our sacred duty to participate in public life with a prayerfully and factually informed conscience. CatholicsVoteNo.com equips you with the information and resources you will need as you cast your ballot.
Together, with God’s grace, we can protect life, liberty, and the future of our Virginia home. Through the intercession of Mary our Mother, may our Lord Jesus bless, inspire, and guide you always.
Sincerely in Christ,
Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge
Bishop of Arlington