Vice President JD Vance announces birth of newest son

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Vice President JD Vance announced Sunday that second lady Usha Vance gave birth to the couple’s fourth child.

The Vance family announced Usha’s pregnancy in January 2026, and that her due date would be in July. Usha Vance is the first second lady to have a child while the vice president is in office since Schuyler Colfax Jr., who served during Ulysses S. Grant’s first presidential term, had a son in 1870.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” the second family said in a statement posted Sunday evening to X. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing,” the statement continues. “We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

The Vances had three children – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel – before the 2024 election, according to the White House website.

Usha Vance was an attorney involved in complex civil litigation and appeals in a wide variety of industries, and served as a law clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts and then-Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the District of Columbia Circuit. She also hosts the podcast “Storytime with the Second Lady” on Spotify and YouTube.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

(Photo credit: screenshot/X/@TruthTrumpPosts)