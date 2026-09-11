Vance slams El-Sayed for saying grandfather would’ve rejected wife

(The Daily Signal) – In a keynote speech, Vice President JD Vance criticized liberal candidates, defended the family, remembered his friend Charlie Kirk, and even addressed speculation as to…

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(The Daily Signal) – In a keynote speech, Vice President JD Vance criticized liberal candidates, defended the family, remembered his friend Charlie Kirk, and even addressed speculation as to whether he would launch a presidential campaign.

‘Party of hatred’

Vance responded to Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who suggested his grandfather wouldn’t have liked his wife Usha’s skin color.

“The man Democrats are running for Senate in Michigan this fall—his name is Abdul El-Sayed—saw me describing what a decent man my grandfather was,” Vance said. “And you know what Abdul did? He asked, mockingly, whether I’d bring Usha with me ‘back in time to meet Papaw.’”

“Abdul looks at him, sees the color of his skin, and decides that he could never have loved my wife,” he added.

Though El-Sayed himself was raised by his white step-grandparents, Vance said, he chose to baselessly denounce Vance’s grandparents.

“This is who the Democrats are now,” he said. “They aren’t the party of higher taxes and a little more regulation. They aren’t the party of FDR, or JFK, or even Bill Clinton. No—the Democrats are the party of hatred.”

JD Vance: Thank God My Papaw Was a FAR BETTER Man Than Abdul El-Sayed



”You know what old Abdul did? He asked mockingly whether I'd be willing to bring Usha back in time to meet Papaw. This is what he thinks of my grandfather, a man I loved and who loved his family… pic.twitter.com/sALP0mo0JK — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 11, 2026

Vance said Democrats hate America and those who built it. He said it’s “the party that can find sympathy for the terrorists who perpetrated 9/11, but says people with names like James Vance are incapable of loving people with names like Usha.”

“And that is why we will never let them win,” he said.

‘A good man’

On the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s assassination, Vance also honored his friend’s legacy.

“One year ago today, that good friend was taken from us. Charlie Kirk was assassinated,” Vance said. “He left behind two children too young to fully understand, and a wife who has carried on his mission with more courage than most of us will ever be asked to show.”

Vance spoke directly to Kirk’s two young children.

“History will record that your father was a great man,” he said. “But those of us who loved him know something even better: He was a good man. And I want you to know what your dad knew. Scripture says that God is a father to the fatherless. That every one of us is adopted into His family.”

Vance, who has shared that Kirk’s death inspired him to have a fourth child, said every American child is born with a birthright to inherit the blessings of this country. He said he has thought a lot about what this birthright means for his new baby, Alec, and his three other children.

‘Stay the hell away from our kids’

He juxtaposed this vision with the vision of a Democrat candidate named Will Lawrence running in Michigan who has said: “F the nuclear family.”

“To the radicals who wish to abolish my family and the thousands and millions of other families all across our country, we have a simple message for them: Stay the hell away from our kids,” he said.

Vance said the far left is working to see that “your children never see that birthright.”

Vance said the “good life” is not guaranteed, but every American needs to fight for it.

“And this fall, the Democrats are running candidates who will tell your children what they’re allowed to say, how they’re allowed to live, and importantly, who they ought to hate, because that’s what the Democrat Party is about in 2026. It’s not about you,” he said. “It’s about foreign fraudsters, and it’s about who they hate, and we got to send their asses packing in November.”

He urged voters to send the message that the country doesn’t belong to the radical left.

“This country was handed down to us by our parents and their parents before them,” he said. “We received this national birthright, and we are going to fight for it by electing Republicans this November.”

El-Sayed wasn’t the only candidate Vance criticized.

“These are candidates who, when they’re not calling to repeal the Second Amendment, they will attack you as a literal white supremacist if you dare to criticize Sharia law.”

“ In the great state of New York, congressional Democrats tell us that the July Fourth celebration is really about the liberation of Palestine and Puerto Rico—I can’t even say that without laughing. Can you just imagine Thomas Jefferson writing away, all about the liberation of Palestine and Puerto Rico?”

JD VANCE: Can You Imagine Jefferson Writing About Free Palestine in 1776?



“ In the great state of New York, congressional Democrats tell us that the July 4th celebration is really about the liberation of Palestine and Puerto Rico… Can you just imagine Thomas Jefferson writing… pic.twitter.com/eFTvMFdwFZ — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 11, 2026

“And these aren’t media personalities, these aren’t weirdos on social media, these are the candidates that congressional Demoxrats have put forth for you to vote for in November.”

Vance also criticized James Talarico, the Texas Democrat Senate candidate, saying, “He will not shut up about how there are six genders; he will not shut up about how ‘God is nonbinary’—I don’t know what the hell that even means, my friends—he won’t shut up about how having traditional Christian values makes you a bigot.

“A guy that age who is so obsessed and focused on transgender children, I don’t know about you, but I never want to see that guy’s web browser history. It’s not a good place.”

JD Vance TAKES AIM at James Talarico: I Never Want to See His Web Browser History



“A guy that age who is so obsessed and focused on transgender children, I don't know about you, but I never want to see that guy's web browser history. It's not a good place.”



Vice President JD… pic.twitter.com/3ElIzgiytP — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 11, 2026

Next step for Vance?

When the crowd chanted “48,” Vance said, “We gotta take care of business this November, then we can worry about what comes next.”

‘JD 48!:’ RNC Attendees Chant “48” During JD Vance’s Address



“ Can we please, we got to take care of business this November, then we'll worry about what comes next.“



Vice President JD Vance addresses the first Republican National Committee Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas pic.twitter.com/959pTvscjW — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 11, 2026

Vance said Kirk served as “a great example of how to disagree but still participate in the work of saving this country.”

“What I’m asking you to do is do what Charlie did,” he said. “Do not throw the baby out with the bathwater. Don’t give the country over to a bunch of crazy people because you happen to disagree with us on a policy issue here or there.”

“Look, I’m not asking anybody to agree with me on every single issue,” he added. “I’m not asking anybody to agree on every single policy of the administration. What I am asking you to do is to recognize the contrast with the radicals and recognize the achievements of the last 18 months.”

‘Demolish the extremists’

President Donald Trump, who closed out the night by speaking after Vance, instructed the audience to repeat after him in a pledge to vote red in the midterms.

“I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States, that loves us so much he can’t even breathe, that I will go out with my family, my friends,” he said. “I’ll do it anyway. I don’t care if I’m registered or not. I’m going to try and cheat like hell, like they do.”

“I am going to go out and I’m going to get my friends, my family, and we are going to vote on Nov. 3,” he said, “or we are going to vote before that.”

Trump jokingly asked the audience if they know what happens if they don’t vote: “You go to hell.”

The audience chanted: “Vote, vote, vote.”

“We will reject these radical left lunatics,” Trump said. “We will demolish the extremists, fanatics, lunatics, and criminals who want to destroy our country. They want to destroy the country.”

President Trump DOUBLES DOWN on $5,000 ‘Trump Dividend’ if Republicans Win the Midterms



“ If we win the midterms, we will, on the other hand, provide a, let's call it Trump dividend, $5,000 for every adult citizen in our country. And we can do that because our country has never… pic.twitter.com/EP1FyKfKmI — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 11, 2026

Trump also again called for sending a $5,000 check to every American adult citizen, which he first discussed in his keynote at the convention Wednesday night.

“ If we win the midterms, we will, on the other hand, provide a, let’s call it Trump dividend: $5,000 for every adult citizen in our country. And we can do that because our country has never done better. We’re taking in trillions, trillions of dollars. There’s never been any country, not even close, that’s come anywhere near.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/JD Vance)