(The Center Square) – The U.S. military launched strikes against Iranian targets in an area of the Strait of Hormuz following provocation from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to…

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(The Center Square) – The U.S. military launched strikes against Iranian targets in an area of the Strait of Hormuz following provocation from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to officials.

A senior U.S. military official confirmed to The Center Square that strikes were carried out Tuesday, citing “self-defense.”

“Earlier today, U.S. fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense. The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets. U.S. Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region,” according to the official.

The strikes come on the heels of CENTCOM quashing claims from the IRGC Tuesday morning that it struck the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, targeting a military radar system.

“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today toward Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel. CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant,” CENTCOM posted on social media.

Multiple reports indicate a third U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in the region Monday, marking a significant American forces buildup in the region.

The U.S. Navy maintains a complete naval blockade on Iranian ports, the Trump administration says, and estimates it is costing the Iranian economy between $400 million and $500 million a day.

President Donald Trump addressed a news story, first reported by CNN, that claims several U.S. officials warn that Iran could use a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, D.C., targeting White House officials.

The president was asked if there is an imminent threat to the nation’s capital from Iran, to which Trump replied with an ominous warning for the Islamic Republic.

“If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously, because they are crazy. This is why they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” the president told reporters.

The report comes on the heels of more senior Trump administration officials being moved to military bases for security reasons, most recently Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The president remains on guard regarding future operations against the Islamic Republic, suggesting the U.S. could keep the status quo, while remaining “locked and loaded” against Iran in case of provocation.

The U.S. recently went a step further to try to choke off the Iranian economy, creating Task Force Iron Gate and targeting Iran’s land supply routes.