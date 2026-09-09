U.S. Marshals recover 79 missing children in ‘largest’ Ohio operation in state history

(The Daily Signal) – U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced the “largest missing-child operation in Ohio’s history” as part of Operation Meridian. According to the announcement, 79 missing…

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(The Daily Signal) – U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced the “largest missing-child operation in Ohio’s history” as part of Operation Meridian. According to the announcement, 79 missing children were found.

The operation took place throughout the month of August, with the missing and endangered children being between the ages of 6 and 17. Some were located as far away as Georgia.

The children had been reported missing due to various circumstances, including suspected trafficking, abuse, neglect, and runaways, according to the announcement.

Coordination with local police departments took place throughout Ohio, with Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, and Toledo receiving mention. There was also involvement from nearby Kentucky, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as state and federal partners.

Specific cases, including two sisters who were reported missing in July 2024 and April 2026 in Columbus, as well as a victim of child trafficking in Toledo, were mentioned.

“The mother of the girls was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Franklin County for probation violation. During the recovery and arrest, officers were able to gain more information about the second missing girl who was recovered later in the day at a restaurant in the 600 block of Harrisburg Pike in Columbus,” the announcement states.

Amanda Berry, of Cleveland, who was kidnapped and held captive for years before escaping in 2013, also had a role, as did former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar.

I’m so proud to be a supporter of the U.S. Marshals and their work through Operation Meridian, helping locate missing children in our communities. 🙌🏼



If you have information about a missing child, please help federal, state and local law enforcement bring them home.



JUST CALL… pic.twitter.com/M6bdLirvBG — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) August 9, 2026

“I am very proud of our dedicated law enforcement, community, and media partners who worked tirelessly to bring our missing and most vulnerable children to safety. Every recovered child represents a life pulled back from danger,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

“We were so fortunate to have our friend Amanda Berry partner with us during Operation Meridian. She addressed our team prior to the operation and told them to treat every missing child like they were our own, and that’s what the men and women of the United States Marshal Service and our partners did. That is why this operation was such a success.”

Agents from U.S. Housing and Urban Development were also involved.

“This action extends well beyond fighting waste, fraud, and abuse; it is about protecting vulnerable children in associated with HUD-assisted housing,” Special Agent in Charge Shawn Rice said. “Let this serve as an unmistakable message: There will be no sanctuary for those who prey upon or endanger the vulnerable and we will bring the full weight of our investigative authority, alongside the U.S. Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners, to find those responsible, protect residents, and hold offenders accountable.”