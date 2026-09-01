Two people dead, 15 missing after Grand Canyon floods

(The Center Square) – Search-and-recovery efforts are continuing in Grand Canyon National Park after the weekend’s flooding left two people dead and at least 15 missing.

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(The Center Square) – Search-and-recovery efforts are continuing in Grand Canyon National Park after the weekend’s flooding left two people dead and at least 15 missing.

“One body has been recovered (a 46-year-old-male), and recovery operations for a second body are currently underway,” said Elizabeth Peace, associate deputy director of communications at the National Park Service. Peace released no details about the second body.

“Preliminary assessments indicate approximately 40% of the Transcanyon Waterline was damaged or destroyed,” Peace told The Center Square Monday morning in an email.

The flooding was triggered by heavy rainfall on Saturday along Bright Angel Creek. More than 60 stranded visitors were airlifted to safety.

The cost to taxpayers for the search, recovery and evacuation operation has not yet been released by the National Park Service or other agencies.

Forecasted weather may affect the timing and pace of operations.

The National Weather Service reported a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. The NWS staff in Flagstaff issued an alert for severe flood watch due to heavy rainfall on the saturated ground. The watch is active Monday until the overnight hours of Tuesday morning.

“Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch remain closed until further notice,” said Peace, the National Park Service spokesperson.

Visitors are asked to remain out of the closure area while search-and-recovery operations continue.

The disaster comes during a big season for tourists. On average, Grand Canyon National Park sees between 4.5 million and 5 million visitors annually. While some visitors are from another state or country, Arizona residents account for 10% to 15% of annual park traffic.

(Photo Attribution: Tobias Alt, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)