Two more women injured at Illinois abortion facilities 

The first incident happened at a Planned Parenthood…

A woman and a 16-year-old girl suffered medical problems at two Illinois abortion facilities last month, requiring both to go to the hospital.

Share



A woman and a 16-year-old girl suffered medical problems at two Illinois abortion facilities last month, requiring both to go to the hospital.

The first incident happened at a Planned Parenthood facility in Aurora on July 15, Operation Rescue reports.

A Planned Parenthood employee called 911 about a 26-year-old woman who was bleeding heavily during an abortion.

The caller first called the ambulance trip a transfer.

“We just need her to be transported where they have a little bit more equipment to be able to properly continue her care for today,” the employee said.

The dispatcher had to ask for more information before the employee said the woman was having an abortion. The caller downplayed the problem as “just some heavy bleeding.”

The employee then asked the ambulance to use a side entrance and arrive without using any lights or sirens.

Operation Rescue President Troy Newman accused Planned Parenthood of downplaying what happened.

“In any case, if a woman’s bleeding requires emergency medical attention, it is not simply ‘just some heavy bleeding,’” Newman said.

It’s unclear what caused the bleeding or what happened to the woman once she got to the hospital.

The second incident happened at the Alamo Women’s Clinic in Carbondale on July 29.

Operation Rescue released a redacted dispatch report that said a 16-year-old girl had a “complication during a procedure.” The report said she was not suffering from heavy bleeding but did not explain what happened to her.

Alamo Women’s Clinic performs abortions at its Carbondale facility up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The girl’s condition is unknown.

“Did the girl’s parents know she was pregnant? Having an abortion? Being rushed to the hospital?” Newman asked.

Illinois doesn’t require an abortion facility to tell a parent before performing an abortion on their daughter. While a girl can tell her parents about the abortion, no law requires her to do it.

The state stopped enforcing its parental notification law on June 1, 2022. The law had required an abortionist to tell a parent or another adult family member before performing an abortion on a minor.

The ACLU of Illinois praised the repeal.

“Today abortion is treated just like all other forms of health care in this state,” ACLU staff attorney Emily Werth said at the time.

These were not the only recent ambulance calls from Illinois abortion clinics.

A 15-year-old girl was taken from Hope Clinic in Granite City on July 22 after she developed a high heart rate.

Two days later, a 21-year-old woman lost her pulse while she was under sedation for a surgical abortion at Planned Parenthood in Aurora, according to Operation Rescue.

Illinois has become one of the country’s top abortion destinations ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The state’s Reproductive Health Act calls abortion a “fundamental right” and says an unborn child has no independent rights under state law.

Heartlander News previously reported that about 25% of the women who cross state lines for abortions go to Illinois.

The Guttmacher Institute says roughly 32,000 out-of-state women had abortions in Illinois in 2025.