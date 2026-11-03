Trump’s midterm travel blitz far surpasses his predecessors’

(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump has held more than 30 events from Oct. 1 to Election Day as part of his “midterm blitz,” far exceeding the travel of his Democrat…

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(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump has held more than 30 events from Oct. 1 to Election Day as part of his “midterm blitz,” far exceeding the travel of his Democrat predecessors.

Trump has held 30 events in 20 states in 32 days. From Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, he visited Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida (twice), Georgia (twice), Iowa (twice), Kansas (twice), Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio (three times), Oklahoma, South Carolina (twice), Tennessee, and Texas (four times).

Trump held two events in a single day in Denton, Texas, and Durant, Oklahoma (Oct. 1); Bullhead City, Arizona, and Kalispell, Montana (Oct. 14); Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lubbock, Texas (Oct. 27); and Dubuque, Iowa, and Salina, Kansas (Nov. 1).

At many of his rallies, Trump told voters to “pretend I’m on the ballot.”

“The reason is, when I’m on the ballot, exactly 49% more people show up,” he said in Corinth, Mississippi.

Joe Biden, however, held just eight major campaign events from Oct. 1 to Election Day in 2022. He held events in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 14; Washington, D.C., at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Oct. 24; Miami Gardens, Florida, on Nov. 1; San Diego, California and Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Nov. 3; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 5; Bronxville, New York, on Nov. 6; and Bowie, Maryland on Nov. 7.

Biden held smaller events in D.C. on Oct. 18 and Nov. 2; and Philadelphia on Oct. 28. He voted in Wilmington, Delaware, on Oct. 29.

In 2014, during the stretch leading up to the midterms, Barack Obama held only seven rallies.

“President Trump is the most accessible and hardworking President in modern American history with a relentless work ethic and unmatched energy,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the Daily Signal. “The president took his record of results straight to the American people: from Alaska to North Carolina and from Michigan to Texas. America belongs to those who love it, not those who hate it—and no one loves this country more than President Trump.”