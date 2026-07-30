Trump’s DOJ just upped the ante against Gavin Newsom’s Glock ban

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division on Tuesday asked a federal court to grant an injunction blocking California’s ban on Glock…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division on Tuesday asked a federal court to grant an injunction blocking California’s ban on Glock pistols.

After Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta refused to discuss a possible settlement with Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ filed suit in federal court to invalidate the measure and California’s “Unsafe Handgun Act,” seeking a temporary restraining order against the Glock ban. The DOJ asked the court to prevent the state from enforcing AB1127, the measure that barred the sale and transfer of Glocks.

“Glock handguns are the most popular handguns in America,” the DOJ said in its motion for the injunction. “Yet California Penal Code § 27595(a) (Glock Ban) bans California citizens from acquiring those handguns—and all similar cruciform trigger-bar handguns—from licensed dealers.”

“The Glock Ban is a flagrant violation of the Second Amendment and merits immediate enjoinder,” the DOJ continued. “The United States also seeks injunctive relief against the handgun ‘Roster’ that this Court has already found to be likely unconstitutional.”

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB1127 into law in October 2025, enacting the first state law to ban Glocks by labeling them as “machine gun convertible pistols.”

Bonta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Research by the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) showed that murders with Glocks equipped with so-called “Glock switches” are less frequent than fatal lightning strikes, with only 40 people dying in attacks using the handguns since the start of 2021, while the National Weather Service confirmed 81 deaths from the meteorological event in the same timeframe.

More than 23 million Glock pistols have been sold worldwide and it has been a popular selection among both civilian and law enforcement users in the United States, according to Handguns magazine.