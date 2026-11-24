(The Center Square) – Following an announcement by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom commuting the sentences of all 548 death row inmates, President Donald Trump spoke out against the…

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(The Center Square) – Following an announcement by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom commuting the sentences of all 548 death row inmates, President Donald Trump spoke out against the decision during an event Monday at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trump used the event to announce new presidential directives targeting criminals, as well as calling on Congress to codify a bill strengthening the death penalty.

The president addressed a crowd at the DOJ, joined by U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, under the banner of “Protecting American Families.”

Shortly before the event, the White House released a series of social media posts highlighting some of the more serious convicts, convicted of murdering multiple people who have had their death sentences commuted by the California governor.

Trump described the commuting as “one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen.”

The president highlighted several serial killers, as well as “more than 110 child killers.”

“We come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so cruelly betrayed by bad government and our political system,” the president told the crowd. “We support you, and we are with you. And your quest for really the ultimate of final justice. We have to do this. We can’t let this happen.”

Trump accused Newsom of standing with “the murderers and the child slayers.”

The president was joined by some of the victims’ family members, including Sandy Friend, whose son, Michael Lyons, was raped, tortured and murdered in 1996 at the age of 8 at the hands of Robert Boyd Rhodes.

Friend, holding back tears, recalled the horrific murder of her son, accusing Newsom of taking the “only justice” the victims’ families had, adding that his decision.

“Face me, Gov. Newsom. Tell me Michael’s life doesn’t matter. Michael deserved a governor who would stand with the victims, honor their justice, and respect the will of the people. You may have taken our justice, but you will never take Michael’s voice,” said Friend.

The president was also joined by Mark Klaas, father of slain 12-year-old Polly Klaas, murdered in 1993.

Klaas described Newsom’s decision to commute the sentences as “political.”

“Today, I stand before you, outraged, outraged that Gov. Gavin Newsom unilaterally erased that sentence and 547 more, and commuted them to life without parole, without the consent of victims’ families or the people of California,” said Klaas. “This decision was not made by a jury; it was not approved by the voters. It was made by one politician acting alone.”

Trump concluded his remarks by announcing a presidential directive ordering the DOJ “to seek the death penalty for child murderers, as well as rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims.” The action would also direct the attorney general to “expedite the execution of federal death sentences,” with the president emphasizing that “capital punishment will be swift and certain.”

In addition, Trump is directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development to “compel public housing authorities to strengthen tenant screenings and make it easier to remove problematic tenants.”

Lastly, the president urged Congress to pass a new bill, recently introduced in the House at Trump’s request by U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, that would “strengthen the death penalty in America,” which would codify many of the president’s directives, including ensuring “killers of law enforcement” receive capital punishment and would “expand the policy to ensure that illegal alien murderers are likewise sentenced to death.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also weighed in on Newsom’s recent decision to commute the death sentences during a virtual press conference Monday morning.

While noting that his official duty is to enforce state law regardless of his personal views, Bonta praised the fellow Democrat for exercising his constitutional clemency authority.

“I think Gov. Newsom’s decision to change all the death sentences to life without parole marks a new era of justice in our state and helps write another chapter,” Bonta said, answering a question from The Center Square. Bonta added he has long viewed capital punishment as fallible and irreversible.

“I appreciate the governor’s wrestling with this issue, following his moral consciousness, exercising his given authority to do something bold and courageous,” Bonta said.

But a coalition of county prosecutors, police departments and victims’ advocacy groups is suing to stop Newsom from commuting the sentences, as The Center Square previously reported. Plaintiffs argue Newsom bypassed statutory and constitutional procedures by issuing a blanket reprieve without notifying prosecutors or crime victims in advance or conducting individualized case reviews. They also contend recent administrative rule changes mean life without parole no longer guarantees an inmate will stay behind bars for life.

(Image credit: Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy)