Trump set to use $400 million war chest to secure Republican majority

(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump officially announced his plans to spend in the midterm elections to ensure Republicans hold and grow their majority in Congress this November. While the…

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(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump officially announced his plans to spend in the midterm elections to ensure Republicans hold and grow their majority in Congress this November. While the president isn’t on the ballot this year, he will open his more than $400 million war chest for 35 Republicans running in key races.

Speaking at a dinner in the White House Rose Garden Wednesday evening, Trump said that, in the final month before the election, he will prioritize 35 battleground races he believes Republicans can win. The president’s aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc., has more than $400 million saved up, which some were speculating the president planned to keep for himself.

“I’m going to take the final 30 days, maybe a little bit more than that, because it’s all about 35 races,” he said. “I’m going to go to every one of those 35 places, and we’re going to see if we can get everyone elected,” he continued.

“I’m doing it for the speaker. I’m doing it for [Sen.] John Thune. I’m doing it for [House Majority Leader] Steve [Scalise]. I’m doing it for our great chairman, thank you, Joe [Gruters]. I’m doing it for the legendary [Rep.] Jim Jordan. We’re going to win for Jim. We got to keep you in the same position,” he added, highlighting key Republican leaders.

While he didn’t announce a state-by-state spending plan, he added that he is relying on House Speaker Mike Johnson’s team to direct him where to spend.

The president did say he would not be rallying in safe Republican districts, like the speaker’s district in Louisiana, but would be focusing on the more contentious races. He has promised to support Dan Sullivan, running for Senate in Alaska, and Ken Paxton, running for Senate in Texas.

The president made his first MAGA Inc. stop in South Carolina for Sen. Darline Graham, sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, which helped secure her the Republican nomination. The president also sent Vice President JD Vance to Michigan earlier this week to a MAGA Inc. rally in support of former Rep. Mike Rogers, in his race against Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed for Senate.

Trump said he will be doing everything from rallies to remote town halls, which he said he could possibly reach 10 per night.

The races Trump will focus on will be races where the Republican is either tied or very close. “In some cases, you can be losing by a lot, and we’ll bring you over the line. But mostly, it’s if you’re close, and I think we’ll get all those people elected. But I’m going to have to work,” the president concluded.

Trump has been fundraising for MAGA Inc. since 2024 and, according to The Wall Street Journal and Federal Election Commission reports, has brought in nearly $800 million since then.