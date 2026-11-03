Trump ready to bail out former detractor Elon Musk if Democrats come for his head post election

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The president vowed to protect Elon Musk and hand out pardons if Democrats win control of Congress after the midterms.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The president vowed to protect Elon Musk and hand out pardons if Democrats win control of Congress after the midterms.

President Donald Trump pledged to shield SpaceX CEO from “very evil” Democrats and suggested he was willing to grant preemptive pardons to his staff, he told Miranda Devine on an episode of the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast released Monday. Just one day before the midterm election gets underway, the president committed to keeping his former detractor, who launched a third party to oppose him in 2025.

“I would if I needed to, sure. I would,” the president told Devine about the potential for presidential pardons. “I would not even think about — I’d do it. I did it for J6.”

Trump dismissed threats against Musk and his assets but also suggested to Devine that he would intervene if needed.

“Yeah. It won’t happen. It’s talk. But if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them, won’t we?” the president said.

“We’ll have to see,” Trump said when asked about former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Edward Coristine, also known as “Big Balls.”

“If they do, we’ll just have to protect those people,” he added of others who worked with him.

The White House referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the president’s comments during the interview. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to support GOP candidates this midterm cycle, notably donating $158 million to the Senate GOP’s top super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), in September, Axios reported.

“My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, … [t]his would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word,” Musk said in an Oct. 30 X post.

The president compared his plans for pardons to those of former President Joe Biden, who issued preemptive pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and the House Jan. 6 committee, in addition to five of his relatives, on Jan. 20, 2025, before his term expired.

“Well, that’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon. I mean, you had the — the congressional committee, the ‘Unselect Committee,’ set up,” Trump told Devine regarding preemptive pardons. “He gave every — it was a corrupt committee. They were all corrupt. He gave everybody a pardon.”

Despite being generally seen as political allies, Trump and Musk had a notable falling out shortly into the former’s second term in office.

On July 5, 2025, Musk announced he was forming the “America Party” party in response to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), which he opposed — having called it a “disgusting abomination that undermines efforts to reduce the deficit.” In response, Trump called the move “ridiculous” and said it just creates confusion in the two-party system.

The two powerful billionaires eventually reconciled months later, publicly shaking hands in September at a memorial service for the slain Charlie