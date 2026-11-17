(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump says he is considering expanding terror designations for the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), he told…

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(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump says he is considering expanding terror designations for the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), he told The Center Square Monday before departing on a four-day trip to the Philippines and China.

President Donald Trump was asked whether his administration will issue a blanket terrorist designation for the Muslim Brotherhood and whether the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) could be next. The Center Square’s Sarah Roderick-Fitch asked the question after Egypt took new steps to crack down on the Muslim Brotherhood. Only a few branches of the group have been designated as terrorist organizations so far. Asked about CAIR, Trump said there is “another one that we are watching right now.”

In January, the White House formally designated three chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations, including the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood, Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood.

Last week, Egypt took major action against the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in the late 1920s. The Egyptian government permanently designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Trump commended Egypt’s clamp-down on the Muslim Brotherhood, adding that it was done at his request.

When asked by The Center Square if he was considering a blanket designation of the Muslim Brotherhood, the president appeared open to the possibility.

“I would, I might. Egypt has clamped down on the Muslim Brotherhood at my request,” Trump said.

The president’s comments come on the heels of Florida and Texas taking decisive action against the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, with Oklahoma eyeing similar designations.

Last week Trump told Hugh Hewitt that he was more concerned about the Muslim Brotherhood, describing them as more dangerous than communists.

“I think they’re both very dangerous,” Trump said. “I think right now the Muslim Brotherhood might be more dangerous. It seems to be more in vogue.”

In addition to the Muslim Brotherhood, the president left the door open to the possibility of following in the footsteps of Florida and Texas in designating CAIR a terror organization, but stopped short of giving a definitive answer.

“Well, I’m not going to say that yet, but it could happen,” Trump told The Center Square in response to the possibility of designating CAIR a terror organization.

While on the campaign trail, Trump accused Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senator-elect from Michigan, of being “100% Muslim Brotherhood.” El-Sayed has rejected the accusations, saying he isn’t a part of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood is often regarded as the grandfather of Islamic terror, with Hamas being credited as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.