Trump meets oil refiners as gas still over $4 amid Iran War

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump met with oil refining executives at the White House on Tuesday to discuss gas prices, hours after American forces struck Iranian targets…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump met with oil refining executives at the White House on Tuesday to discuss gas prices, hours after American forces struck Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz for the second time in three days.

The national average price for regular gasoline stood at $4.10 per gallon Tuesday, up from $2.98 two days before the Iran war began on Feb. 28, and prices have exceeded $4 every day since the start of August, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) and Fortune. Iran has blockaded the strait — which normally carries about a fifth of the world’s oil — since the war began.

The meeting began at 1:30 p.m. ET in the Cabinet Room and was closed to the press, according to the White House’s public schedule. It included Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and National Energy Dominance Council Executive Director Jarrod Agen, along with small, medium, and large refiners and distributors, according to CNBC.

Exxon Mobil, the third-largest U.S. refiner by capacity, did not receive an invitation, according to Reuters. The White House has not yet released a readout of the meeting as of publication. Trump has accused refiners of gouging consumers and directed the Justice Department to investigate.

A White House official told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Trump met with “nearly a dozen small, mid-sized, and large refiners and distributors to discuss expanding U.S. refining capacity” and they discussed “concrete ways to expand capacity, including regulation changes, faster permitting, and additional investments.” The industry personnel also “expressed their appreciation” to Trump for ” for reversing the Biden Administration’s disastrous energy policies and unleashing American energy.”

The official also referred the DCNF to Trump’s Truth social post following the meeting.

“We are unleashing American Energy Dominance!” the president wrote in the post, which included an attached document with bullet points regarding the meeting.

“Today, President Trump will meet with highly respected refiners and distributors to discuss ways to expand the United States’ refining capacity, with the ultimate goal of lowering gasoline prices for American consumers,” the attached document reads. “President Trump is laser-focused on ensuring his successful energy dominance agenda translates into the most cost savings possible at the pump for consumers.”

“As part of that commitment, the President will meet with industry leaders to collaborate on the best ways to increase refining capacity, further unleash American energy dominance across the entire supply chain, and bring down prices for the American people,” it adds.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that they are striking targets in Iran over attempted attacks on shipping, and Iranian state media has reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Konarak, Chabahar, Jask, Sirik and Lavan, according to BBC News. Iran’s army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the U.S. would face “severe punishment” for the attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

Tuesday’s strikes followed a U.S. attack Sunday on rocket launchers on Larak Island that CENTCOM said were preparing to lay sea mines, the first American strike on Iran since late July. Iran responded with missiles at U.S. bases in Jordan and targeted an air base in the United Arab Emirates with drones, according to NBC News.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Two tankers came under fire on Monday night on the Southern route out of the Strait of Hormuz, East of Oman, according to the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Center. Brent crude jumped 3.8% to $94.36 a barrel Tuesday afternoon following the U.S. strikes, according to Quartz.