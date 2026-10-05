Trump-backed bipartisan bill creates tax incentives to bring film production back to the U.S.

(The Center Square) – A coalition of bipartisan lawmakers introduced legislation into both the House and Senate with hopes of bringing the movie and film production industry back home, an…

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(The Center Square) – A coalition of bipartisan lawmakers introduced legislation into both the House and Senate with hopes of bringing the movie and film production industry back home, an occurrence that would protect and create U.S. jobs as well as boost local economies.

U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, who introduced the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act in the House, told The Center Square that “this bill is about American jobs.”

“When a production comes to a town, it hires local caterers, stays in local hotels, eats at local restaurants, and brings in tradesmen to help build sets and run equipment,” Moran said. “Those are the jobs this bill protects.”

“We built in extra incentives for productions that film in rural communities and in areas recovering from a federally declared disaster, so this bill reaches past Los Angeles and New York into places like Georgia, Texas and everywhere in between,” Moran said.

Moran noted that “this is bipartisan and bicameral legislation, and that matters.”

“Senator [Tim] Scott and Senator [Adam] Schiff introduced the companion bill in the Senate, and we’ve got Republicans and Democrats from across the country joining us in the House,” Moran said.

“We’ve also heard directly from unions, guilds, and studios across the industry who want to see this bill pass,” Moran said.

“Texas already has its own strong incentive program, and this bill builds a federal partner on top of what we’ve built here,” Moran said. “I’m proud of that, and I want to see this bill get across the finish line this year.”

Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, introduced the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act in the Senate, and was joined by Democrat Schiff, Republican U.S. Senator. John Cornyn, and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in introduction, according to a press release.

When reached for comment, the Scott’s office referred The Center Square to the press release as well as a press conference from the senator and several other resources.

In the press release, Scott said that “We cannot stand by as more and more American film production moves overseas, taking jobs, investment, and an important source of American cultural influence with it.”

“This legislation will create jobs in communities across America, support local economies, and help ensure that the next generation of iconic American films is made right here in America,” Scott said.

According to Scott’s proposed legislation, the film and television production industry “supported nearly 2.74 million jobs and generated $242 billion in wages” in 2022.

By 2024, “those numbers dropped to 2.01 million jobs and $202 billion in wages.”

Meanwhile, employment in film and television production “has grown abroad over the past several decades as more foreign countries provide competitive production incentives.

Schiff said in a statement provided to The Center Square that “the direct and indirect jobs created by this creative and talented workforce are enormously important, and we want to make sure they stay in this country.

“With the support of the White House, our bill will create an overdue federal program to bring the movie magic back to America while creating thousands of jobs and spurring local economic growth across the nation,” Schiff said.

Moran noted to The Center Square that the bill he proposed “creates a federal tax credit to even the playing field so that the U.S. can compete for that work and bring it back home.”

“No single state can solve this problem on its own,” Moran said. “We need a federal partner in this fight for the benefit of every state and local community, every artisan and craftsman, every crew member, every hotelier and caterer, and every young boy or girl who is inspired by American storytelling to dream big.”

Neither Cornyn nor Warnock were able to provide comment by publishing time.

President Donald Trump is in support of movie industry revitalization in America, calling on Republicans and Democrats for “Legislation to save the Movie, Television, and Entertainment Business in America” on Truth Social in August.

(Image: A professional video camera records an interview in a library setting with studio lighting positioned behind the lens. Credit: Sam McGhee / Unsplash)