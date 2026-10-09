Trump admin to give update on abortion drug – why its opponents are not happy

(The Daily Signal) – The Food and Drug Administration plans to complete its long-awaited review of abortion drugs in mid-December, but the public won’t see the results until March, according to…

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(The Daily Signal) – The Food and Drug Administration plans to complete its long-awaited review of abortion drugs in mid-December, but the public won’t see the results until March, according to a Wednesday filing from the Justice Department.

The 5th Circuit Court ordered the FDA to provide an update on its abortion pill safety review by Oct. 7, after the Justice Department requested a pause in a case challenging mail-order abortion in Louisiana.

Wednesday’s filing states that the FDA will analyze the data on the abortion pill and draft a final report by March of 2027. That timeline, however, drew complaints from the pro-life movement that the safety review has been slow walked. The update also said the study would use Sentinel Two data, which the FDA itself says has limitations.

“This delay is UNACCEPTABLE,” Live Action President Lila Rose said on X. “Every day, women are put at risk, and preborn children are killed. The FDA must pull the abortion pill from the market NOW.”

BREAKING: The FDA says it won’t complete its abortion pill safety analysis until March 2027, with no deadline for taking action.



This delay is UNACCEPTABLE. Every day, women are put at risk and preborn children are killed.



The FDA must pull the abortion pill from the market… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 8, 2026

According to the Ethics and Public Policy Institute, 11% of women experience adverse effects after taking mifepristone, yet women can order the drug without seeing a doctor.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the administration’s update “should concern every American who cares about unborn babies and women’s safety.”

“Twenty months in, we’re still not seeing the gold-standard study that was promised. Another six months of delay means the loss of 90,000 unborn children who could otherwise be saved,” she said. “The Trump administration must act by settling the case with Louisiana and ending mail-order abortion.”

The state of Louisiana sued the FDA for approving mail-order abortion on behalf of Rosalie Markezich, a young Louisiana woman whose boyfriend coerced her into taking abortion drugs that he ordered from a doctor in California. Alliance Defending Freedom is representing the state.

Gabriella McIntyre, legal counsel for ADF, said nothing in the update prevents the state’s lawsuit from moving forward.

“Nothing in this update does anything to cure the unlawfulness of the 2023 [Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy], which is what we are challenging in our case, and which has all but been conceded by the FDA already that it was unlawful, and so we’re we’ll see what the court does,” she told the Daily Signal.

Since the review will not be completed until spring of next year, it is unlikely that the FDA would be able to act on the results until the next presidential administration, she said.

However, this report did say the FDA expects to complete its process for this review in March of 2027.

“The district court has already held that the harm that Louisiana is suffering by 1,000 babies’ lives being taken by these FDA-approved drugs coming in through the mail every month is irreparable,” she said, “and so every additional month that we continue to wait for this study to progress is another month that Louisiana suffers irreparable harm in the form of 1,000 unborn lives.”

ADF’s request for preliminary relief is pending now in the 5th Circuit, and the district court has discretion as to whether it maintains or lifts the stay based on this information it had requested from the FDA.

“The best case scenario would be for the FDA to enter into a consent decree with Louisiana, knowing that this study is not going to be completed until March of 2027, and that there is a very long regulatory process that comes after that, and we won’t see any sort of relief for many, many months into possibly 2028,” she said.

“The only way to get relief now and to cure the unlawfulness of that 2023 REMS decision, making these drugs available by mail is for the FDA to enter into that consent decree to vacate the 2023 REMS,” she added. “This reinforces the fact that Louisiana is not going to see any sort of relief from this irreparable harm until that happens.”

(Photo credit: Unsplash, Towfiqu barbhuiya)