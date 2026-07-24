Trump admin is now on TikTok 

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President Donald Trump’s cabinet took TikTok by storm Tuesday as nearly every department rolled out new accounts.

Furthermore, TikTok is now allowed on federal devices, and various cabinet departments are using the platform for content creation and wider reach, the Department of Justice announced July 16 in a statement. The announcement comes after the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” of 2022 and the creation of TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC in January 2026.

The $14 billion joint venture is made up of a group of investors, which includes American companies Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX as part owners. The creator of TikTok, China-based ByteDance, still owns almost 20% of the platform through the venture.

“President Trump has saved TikTok for its over 170 million American users – yet another promise made, promise kept,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said to Heartlander News in an email. “Now that the new TikTok entity is under the control of U.S. investors, Americans can continue to enjoy the app with their data protected in the United States. The success of the Trump administration’s social media pages speaks for itself, and the Cabinet will continue to drive record engagement and unprecedented reach on TikTok as they share President Trump’s wins directly with the American people.”

A thread posted to the White House X account includes debut TikTok videos from the Departments of Energy, Veterans Affairs, Justice and Homeland Security, among others. The Small Business Administration posted a TikTok video of Administrator Kelly Loeffler sitting down for the Netflix documentary – a current video trend on social media.

The President has had his own TikTok account, @realdonaldtrump, since June 2024 and currently has 16.7 million followers. His account posted during his campaign for the presidency in 2024 and then posted its last video on election night. The account revived with a video post in October 2025 before consistently posting in 2026 after the joint venture finalized.

It comes as Trump’s approval ratings are falling among a major social media demographic, 18-to-34-year-olds, according to a July 14 survey by Echelon Insights. But more than 60% of 18-to-29-year-olds report “active engagement” on TikTok, according to Pew Research.

The Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024 forbids companies, including social media platforms such as TikTok, from selling American data to foreign adversaries, but the loopholes are obvious and the market can be hard to regulate, according to Harvard Law lecturer and cybersecurity expert Timothy Edgar.

“It’s difficult to enforce that law because the data broker market is still very largely unregulated,” Edgar told Harvard Law Today in an interview. “What stops TikTok from selling its data to a German company that then sells that data to a company in Dubai that then sells that data to China?”

TikTok will operate like other social media platforms, regulated by the FTC and with precautions set by Congress, now that the joint venture is created, and will follow the FTC guidelines for protecting Americans’ data.