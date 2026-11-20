(The Daily Signal) – After years of fraud allegations and scrutiny over its spending, Los Angeles’ primary homelessness agency will permanently lose federal funding under a $150 million…

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(The Daily Signal) – After years of fraud allegations and scrutiny over its spending, Los Angeles’ primary homelessness agency will permanently lose federal funding under a $150 million settlement with the Trump administration.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner announced the settlement, saying the administration is delivering on its promise to crack down on the misuse of taxpayer dollars.

🚨 It’s official: LAHSA is cut off.



In a landmark settlement, they agreed to never take another tax dollar from HUD.



Under @POTUS and @WHFraudTF, we promised to root out fraud from the homeless industrial complex, and we are delivering. pic.twitter.com/nCA1i0PrwX — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 17, 2026

“In a matter of months, we found out a lot of money was stolen, we’ve charged almost $100 million in fraud,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli during an appearance on Fox News.

Essayli pointed to one case involving a man accused of diverting funds intended to house 300 homeless people, allegedly using the money to purchase homes in Westwood and Greece and finance a stay at the Four Seasons.

“People are stealing the money, and agencies like [the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority] are supposed to provide the oversight–but everyone’s making so much money off of this, they don’t care. The gravy train just keeps coming.”

Under the settlement, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will be required to hand over about $150 million and will lose access to HUD funding by the end of 2027. Los Angeles County will take over its federally funded projects, subject to what HUD describes as “strict oversight.”

The settlement follows a series of federal investigations into LAHSA’s financial practices. In June, HUD said its Office of Inspector General uncovered “overwhelming evidence of LAHSA’s record of fraud, failure, and flagrant mismanagement.”

In a separate report that month, HUD also questioned the effectiveness of Los Angeles’ homelessness spending, pointing to the city’s ongoing crisis despite years of substantial federal investment.

“The Los Angeles Continuum of Care, led by LAHSA, has received nearly $1 billion in taxpayer dollars over the last five years. Despite receiving more federal homelessness funding than any other jurisdiction in the nation, Los Angeles remains the epicenter of the nation’s drug-fueled homelessness crisis.”

Gita O’Neill, LAHSA’s interim chief executive officer, denied that the agency had engaged in any wrongdoing.

“From the outset, we have maintained that LAHSA did not engage in wrongdoing and that HUD’s suspension lacked a legal foundation.”

O’Neill also addressed the agency’s next steps as it prepares to transfer control of its federally funded programs to Los Angeles County.

“Our focus now is on working closely with our local partners to ensure continuity of services, support an orderly transition, and remain true to our mission of connecting our unhoused neighbors with the services, resources, and pathways to housing they need.”