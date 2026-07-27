Trump, 3 GOP senators call on John Thune to keep senate open until SAVE Act is passed

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump and three Republicans senators called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to cancel the chamber’s summer recess until the Safeguard…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – President Donald Trump and three Republicans senators called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to cancel the chamber’s summer recess until the Safeguard America Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act is passed.

Trump, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Republican Florida Sen. Ashley Moody said the chamber should cancel recess until the election integrity bill passed. Any senator could object to the upcoming recess that would last until mid-September.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to “leave town” until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!”

Lee said Sunday he would object to any effort to enter recess until the election integrity bill passes.

“.@LeaderJohnThune, I hereby object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August—at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act—and hereby request a roll call vote. Do not assume you have my consent. You do not,” Lee said.

Scott and Moody also called on the chamber to cancel recess.

“I stand with @basedmikelee. I will vote to stay in session unless we have passed the SAVE America Act. The American people expect us to deliver. They deserve secure elections,” Scott said.

“I didn’t come to the United States Senate because I needed something to do. I’m serving because there are things we need to get done for the American People. The Senate needs to stay in session until we can get the SAVE America Act to the floor and passed,” Moody said.

Lee and Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville suggested canceling a two-week recess in July, although senators entered their recess early after nobody objected in June.

Thune repeatedly said they lacked the votes to pass the SAVE America Act.Trump canceled the signing of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act because the Senate had not passed the SAVE America Act.

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told reporters on July 15 that any attempts to pass the SAVE America Act, including attaching it to the third reconciliation package, was a “waste of time.”

The election integrity bill also caused tension in the House. Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and others shut down the House floor after voting against a rule that would have allowed debate on attaching the SAVE America Act to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in a June 30 vote.

The House reopened the floor by passing a rule to attach the SAVE America Act to National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027.

(Image credit: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)