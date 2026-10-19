Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushes back on NBC claim that Trump ‘rewarded’ Putin

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed back Sunday when NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked why President Donald Trump is “rewarding a dictator” by waiving…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed back Sunday when NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked why President Donald Trump is “rewarding a dictator” by waiving Russia sanctions.

Bessent said on “Meet the Press” that no sanctions were lifted and that European countries are still paying Russia for its energy. Trump effectively waived a law that would have added more sanctions, Bessent said, and the only thing lifted was the embargo on Russian diesel.

“No one has been tougher on Russian sanctions than President Trump,” Bessent said, pointing to Trump’s sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two largest energy companies.

“But you then are pushing for even tougher sanctions,” Welker countered.

“But Kristen, we did the toughest sanctions,” the secretary said as he and the NBC News host continued to talk over each other.

“But why lift them now. What has [Russian President Vladimir] Putin done to deserve sanctions relief now?” Welker asked.

“Kristen, that’s not true. No sanctions were lifted on Friday,” Bessent insisted. “No sanctions were lifted.”

“There was a law that was supposed to put more sanctions in place. The president effectively waived that,” Welker pointed out.

Trump signed an executive order Friday waiving the Russian sanctions and tariffs required under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which he signed into law Sept. 18.

The law, named for the late Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, directs the president to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from the top five importers of Russian oil and gas and up to 500 percent on goods imported from Russia. The Senate passed it 86-11 on Aug. 7, and the House passed it 262-159 in September.

Bessent again ensured Welker that “no sanctions were lifted,” and that the “only thing that has been lifted was the diesel embargo.”

Also during the exchange, Welker told Bessent that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had told her the move “is a big support for Putin” and asked, “Why is the president rewarding a dictator who invaded Ukraine?”

“President Trump has made it clear he wants the killing to stop,” Bessent responded, adding that the law gives the president 60 days to assess the situation.

He then turned to Europe, saying European countries have given Russia Putin more money than they have given Ukraine.

“They continue to gorge on Russian energy,” Bessent said.

The secretary said 136 of the 140 cargoes that left one Russian facility in the first six months of the year went to Europe, worth more than $8 billion. He said he asked European allies in the spring to join the U.S. in putting secondary tariffs on China and India and that they refused. “So why should the U.S. bear the burden?” he asked.

Welker then played a clip from Bessent’s January 2025 confirmation hearing, in which he said the Biden administration had been worried about raising U.S. energy prices during an election season. “Is President Trump doing what you accused President Biden of doing?” she asked.

“Kristen, the sanctions were double the Biden administration in an act of incredible bravery,” he replied. “Double the sanctions on the way out in January 2025.”

Bessent also said during the interview that the United Kingdom waived its own embargo on diesel and jet fuel made with Russian crude in May, asking, “where’s the outrage for the rest of the world?”

“The Europeans are financing the Russian war machine,” he added.

(Image credit: Screenshot/Cropped/Rumble/NBC News)