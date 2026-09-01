Top 20 donors pour $1.5 billion into 2026 midterm elections

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The 20 biggest donors in the 2026 midterm elections poured $1.2 billion into House and Senate races in the 2026 election cycle s far.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The 20 biggest donors in the 2026 midterm elections poured $1.2 billion into House and Senate races in the 2026 election cycle s far.

The tech industry, sports betting groups, billionaires and special interest groups poured tons of cash into the races ahead of November, according to The New York Times. The donors included Elon Musk, George and Alex Soros and Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, the founders of the Silicon Valley firm Andreessen Horowitz, donated $115.3 million, including $50 million to Leading the Future, a major super PAC supporting artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Times. They also donated $46.8 million to crypto super PAC Fairshake and $12 million to MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump.

George and Alex Soros, a father-and-son pair, gave $103.7 million to super PACs supporting Democrats, according to the Times. The Soros pair donated $102 million to Democracy PAC, which transfers money to other Democratic super PACs, $500,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and $300,000 to Fair Fight, a voting rights-focused super PAC.

Hedge fund investor Jeff Yass gave $93.8 million to super PACs supporting Republicans, such as MAGA Inc. and the School Freedom Fund, according to the Times.

Musk, the world’s first trillionaire, donated $90.5 million to help Republicans. He gave $50.3 million to America PAC, a super PAC focused on Republican voter turnout and $10 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PAC backing House Republicans, according to the Times. Musk also donated $10 million to Fight Kentucky, a super PAC that backed Republican Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris and another $10 million to the Senate Leadership Fund.

Morris lost to Republican Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr in the May 19 primary. Barr is running to replace Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who announced he would not seek reelection.

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna, donated $50 million, saying they are motivated solely by American competitiveness in AI, according to the Times. The couple gave $25 million each to Leading the Future, a major super PAC supporting AI development, and MAGA Inc.

The cryptocurrency industry poured nearly $200 million into candidates backing the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, the industry’s biggest legislative priority. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., donated $55.2 million in the race to super PACs supporting Democrat and Republican candidates, according to the Times.

Ripple Labs and its co-founder, Chris Larsen, donated $65.7 million, according to the Times. Coinbase and Ripple Labs each gave $48 million to Fairshake, a super PAC supporting the crypto industry.

DraftKings, a sports-betting site, donated $34.8 million to super PACs supporting both sides of the aisle, according to the Times. The special interest group gave most of its donations to Win for America, a super PAC for the sports betting industry, while it gave smaller donations to the Senate Leadership Fund and the New Leadership PAC.

Three other major donors included Miriam Adelson, who gave a total of $67.6 million to super PACs supporting House and Senate Republicans, according to the Times. Republican fundraiser Paul Singer donated $52.5 million to the STW PAC Inc., the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund.

Adelson and Singer are staunch supporters of Israel and fund the pro-Israel lobby. MAGA Kentucky, a pro-Trump super PAC, spent over $7 million in independent expenditures in an attempt to oust Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie after receiving $750,000 from the Preserve America PAC that is tied to Adelson.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit arm of the Senate Majority PAC, donated $63 million to the Senate Majority PAC to support Senate Democratic candidates, according to the Times. The American Action Network, Koch Inc., the American Prosperity Alliance and One Nation were also among the top donors.