Tony Romo is leaning on God, family after OWI: ‘I take responsibility’

Football broadcaster Tony Romo says in a new statement he’s taking responsibility for his recent OWI arrest, leaning on his faith and family as he confronts his mistakes and addresses…

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Football broadcaster Tony Romo says in a new statement he’s taking responsibility for his recent OWI arrest, leaning on his faith and family as he confronts his mistakes and addresses his struggles with alcohol.

Romo is a popular CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who was arrested July 23 in Milwaukee after law enforcement pulled him over and said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. On Tuesday, he pleaded no contest to a first-offense OWI (operating while intoxicated) and released his first lengthy public statement on the matter.

“As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility,” he said. “That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward. That path requires honesty.”

Romo, who has been open about his Christian faith in the past, said the experience has led him to acknowledge his mistakes to everyone in his life, including God.

“The past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant. It has required me to confront and own my mistakes fully – to the Lord, to myself, to my family, and now to the public,” he said. “I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends, and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know.”

Romo also explained how his struggles with alcohol developed, tracing them to health issues stemming from injuries when he was a quarterback.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain,” Romo said. “That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol.”

He quickly added: “None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Meanwhile, Romo said he is relying on lessons learned during his football career.

“Playing taught me the power of relationships, the strength of a team, and the toughness to face failure head-on with honesty, resilience, and the determination to do better,” he said. “This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me.”

Romo’s statement hinted at a return to CBS “in time,” although he said at the moment he is focusing on his health and his family.

The Cowboys legend has never been shy about discussing his faith.

“I am lucky to love something bigger than myself, the Lord,” Romo told Dallas-Fort Worth’s NBC 5 in 2016. “I think that’s an easy way for me to get through the rough patches that go on in life.”

In 2015, Romo discussed how his Christian faith shapes his response to personal failure, telling Pastor Ed Young Jr. that following Christ doesn’t mean a person will never stumble but that it changes where he turns when he does.

“You don’t run away from Him but you run to Him,” he said.

(Image credit: Screenshot / Instagram / tony.romo)