Todd Blanche says Justice Department could take state voter roll data fight to the Supreme Court in ‘election integrity’ effort

Attorney General Todd Blanche signaled the Justice Department could take its fight for voter roll data all the way to the Supreme Court, arguing “every American should care about” election…

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Attorney General Todd Blanche signaled the Justice Department could take its fight for voter roll data all the way to the Supreme Court, arguing “every American should care about” election integrity.

Pressed by NBC News about state pushback to the department’s effort to obtain voter data, Blanche doubled down on the importance of the federal government ensuring election integrity.

“We’re relying on a statute passed by Congress that allows us, in the right circumstances, to review and get those voter rolls,” Blanche said on Meet the Press. “We’re not going to stop doing what I think every American should expect us to do, which is make sure that we have elections that are fair. And as that relates to the Department of Justice, that means making sure that there are no constitutional legal violations even at the state level.”

The Justice Department has filed 31 lawsuits – in 30 states and Washington, D.C. – in its effort to obtain voter data including birthdays, partial Social Security numbers, and driver’s license information, according to a University of Wisconsin Law School tracker, which notes that no courts have sided with the department to date.

“This administration knows and of course understands that states administer elections and that will always be the case,” Blanche told NBC. “But it doesn’t mean the federal government should play no role.”

Asked whether he would consider taking the fight all the way to the Supreme Court, Blanche said “absolutely, it’s a possibility.”

“Election integrity is something that President Trump ran on, and the American people elected him. It’s something that every American should care about,” he said. “And so, the idea that the Department of Justice is trying to investigate issues around elections to make sure they’re fair and they’re conducted the right way is not something we should be running away from, that’s something we should be running right towards.”

The White House referred Heartlander News to the Justice Department for comment, and the Justice Department did not respond by time of publication.