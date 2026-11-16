Police in Washington state arrested three people this month on suspicion of secretly poisoning a pregnant woman with abortion pills in an attempt to kill her unborn baby.

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Police in Washington state arrested three people this month on suspicion of secretly poisoning a pregnant woman with abortion pills in an attempt to kill her unborn baby.

The Bellingham Police Department opened an investigation Oct. 20 after an unnamed woman reported that her former fiancé, 32-year-old Jean Brando Zintz, forced abortion pills into her mouth while she was sleeping, Breitbart reported.

The woman reported major medical complications early in her pregnancy, including prolonged bleeding, a subchorionic hemorrhage and severely low blood pressure, according to court records cited by The Bellingham Herald. She told police she repeatedly woke up with a white, chalky substance in her mouth, Breitbart reported.

Zintz was upset when the woman first told him she was pregnant in March, according to court records. Zintz’s mother offered the woman $10,000 to abort the baby, and Zintz supported the idea, but the woman declined, records show.

The woman “stopped communicating with Zintz in July, and her health has since improved,” according to court records.

But Zintz’s brother contacted the woman via Facebook Messenger in October and told her that Zintz “poisoned [her] baby” and replaced her prenatal vitamins with abortion pills, according to court records. The brother, 30-year-old Michael Moises Montano, said Zintz paid Montano’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Ciara Miller, to acquire the pills.

Zintz gave the pregnant woman benzodiazepine to sedate her and placed abortion pills under her tongue, Montano speculated.

“Just know the truth,” Montano wrote, according to court records. “He tried killing your baby, and in the end your (sic) lucky because he failed and was planning something else entirely once and for all to get rid of you ‘the problem’ before it was to (sic) late and destroyed his life for good.”

But Zintz failed to end the pregnancy because he allegedly administered only the first of two pills used in a chemical abortion, Montano claimed. The first pill, mifepristone, blocks progesterone from supporting the pregnancy, while the second pill, misoprostol, causes the uterus to expel the pregnancy, according to Planned Parenthood’s explanation.

When police searched Zintz’s apartment Oct. 29, they found drug-cutting agents, a magnetic mixer and laboratory glassware, as well as pills in containers labeled as choline supplements, packaged and labeled misoprostol tablets, sleep aids and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Police arrested Montano Nov. 6 and Miller Nov. 8. Montano faces a charge of complicity to attempted first-degree manslaughter, and both face two counts of second-degree assault, according to Breitbart.

The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement officers arrested Zintz in Mesa, Arizona, on Nov. 8. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and assault involving a protection order violation, stemming from two active domestic violence no-contact orders between him and the pregnant woman, Breitbart reported.

Zintz is awaiting extradition to Whatcom County, according to court records. The county did not respond to Heartlander News’ request for court documents.

Chemical abortion providers and proposed bills restricting them

Medication abortion accounted for 64% of all clinician-provided abortions in the United States in 2023, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Advanced practice clinicians, rather than certified physicians, provided approximately one-third of all U.S. abortions in 2025 – more than 360,000 – according to recent data from the institute.

Twenty-five states and the District of Columbia allow advanced practice clinicians to provide “abortion care,” including both “procedural and medication methods,” through in-person and telehealth appointments, according to Guttmacher. Advanced practice clinicians provided nearly half (43%) of abortions in those states, including Kansas, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-South Carolina, introduced a bill Nov. 5 that would require abortion providers to ensure the burial or cremation of a baby’s remains following a chemical abortion, according to Catholic World Report. The Don’t Flush Babies Act would require chemical abortion pill labels to include a warning against disposing of abortion remains down a toilet.

When prescribing abortion pills, providers would have to include kits for the proper capture of an aborted baby’s remains. The kit would also include documentation specifying the nearest abortion facility or other locations equipped to handle aborted human remains and solid medical waste, according to Catholic World Report.

“Abortion pill providers have allowed countless women to abort their children at home without advising on proper disposal, leading to fetal, medical, and other biological remains entering our sewer systems,” Biggs said in a post on X. “If at-home abortion pills can be provided under current law, then I am going to make sure they are regulated responsibly.”