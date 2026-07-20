This Ohio senator is on a mission to end birthright citizenship, with some help from late Democrat icon

(The Daily Signal) – Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a blow to President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is still…

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(The Daily Signal) – Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a blow to President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is still looking to take action, and he’s using a late Democrat Senate icon to do it.

This past week Moreno introduced a bill to eliminate birthright citizenship, citing longtime Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who introduced a similar bill in 1993.

On Wednesday, Moreno introduced the Harry Reid Immigration Stabilization Act, which he previewed immediately following last month’s decision in Trump v. Barbara.

I will reintroduce this exact bill when I return to DC. Let’s see how today’s DC Democrats will vote when offered the ideas of the Democrat party that used to love this country and the American people! https://t.co/ezw50vEaoD — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 30, 2026

A press release from Moreno’s office had decried the decision, saying “the Supreme Court gave a gift to America’s enemies by upholding birthright citizenship.” It also says his bill “would eliminate birthright citizenship, institutes a cap on refugee admissions, reforms the broken asylum system, and streamlines the deportation process, among other border security measures.”

Election integrity is another matter discussed. The bill “[c]larifies that birthright citizenship does not apply to children of illegal immigrants and makes it a federal crime for non-citizens to vote in any federal, state, or local elections.”

Ira Mehlman, media director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, categorized any effort as “a long shot,” given that it has to get 60 votes in the Senate, though he did say “more power to” Moreno for trying.

If passed the bill will be challenged, Mehlman predicted, with the court having to decide if it would rule again on birthright citizenship. The court had been particularly restrictive in the Barbara decision, though Trump has said he wants Congress to act and the court to hear the issue again.

Mehlman also referenced Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s concurrence. Although Kavanaugh voted with the majority, did so because he did not think an executive order was the way to address birthright citizenship.

Kavanaugh wrote that “Congress could—consistent with the Fourteenth Amendment—amend §1401(a) or otherwise enact new legislation establishing exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born to foreign citizens unlawfully or temporarily in the country.”

“This would sort of change the dynamics a little bit because Congress has more authority over this than simply an executive order,” Mehlman offered.



From Reid to Open Borders

Moreno is leaning heavily on Reid’s efforts a generation ago, with a message for today’s Democrats.

“Democrats of the past like Harry Reid knew birthright citizenship is a gift to foreign adversaries. Today, the party that used to advocate for working Americans has become the anti-American party,” Moreno said. “They now have a choice: stand with the American people or stand with our enemies.”

Birthright citizenship is a gift to the enemies of America. Harry Reid knew it.



Senate Democrats will have a choice: side with Americans and their longtime leader, or side with foreign adversaries who will exploit this irresponsible ruling to harm our nation. pic.twitter.com/cE6ycfx2ac — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 30, 2026

Reid introduced the Immigration Stabilization Act of 1993, with Fox News referring to Moreno’s bill as “a mirror image” of that Reid bill.

Reid warned in 1993 that “our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants, placing tremendous burdens” on several programs, and that “our federal wallet is stretched to the limit by illegal aliens getting welfare, food stamps, medical care and other benefits, often without paying any taxes.”

Despite Reid’s status as a Democratic icon, members of his party today celebrated the Barbara decision. The suit was brought by several Democrat attorneys general immediately after Trump signed his executive order during the first few days in office for his second term.

Immigration has gotten worse since 1993, especially during the Biden administration, all while Democrats have become more liberal on the issue.

Mehlman also addressed the surge in illegal immigration under Biden, who “opened up the borders to a point where the American public got a sense of what it’s like to have our immigration laws massively abused and the American public said, ‘We’re not going to tolerate it,’ and they voted for change.”

“If we see that there is a massive abuse of birthright citizenship, that could lead to a response from the American people that this cannot be tolerated,” he continued. “That might present an opportunity,” and “the court would also have to reckon with the fact that” such a ruling “just opened the door to people abusing our laws.”