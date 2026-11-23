The introduction of the bipartisan Election Infrastructure Security Act is welcome news for Kansas counties, where local officials are responsible for administering secure, accurate elections while…

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The introduction of the bipartisan Election Infrastructure Security Act is welcome news for Kansas counties, where local officials are responsible for administering secure, accurate elections while balancing the financial demands of public safety, roads and other essential services.

The legislation offers a practical way for Washington to become a more reliable partner in that work, establishing a continuing source of federal support for election infrastructure without leaving Kansas communities and taxpayers to shoulder the costs alone.

Having served in both the Kansas Senate and on the Sedgwick County Commission, I understand the difficult decisions that come with managing public resources and making every taxpayer dollar count. In Sedgwick County, as in communities across Kansas, local leaders must weigh competing priorities, plan for long-term expenses and deliver essential services while keeping budgets manageable. Election administration is one of those responsibilities, but the security and integrity of our elections are also matters of national importance.

Kansas has a strong tradition of local control, and county election officials are best positioned to understand what their communities need. Whether in Sedgwick County or in smaller rural counties operating with limited staff and resources, election offices must maintain reliable equipment, train poll workers, protect voter information and keep pace with evolving cybersecurity threats. Those responsibilities continue between elections, and the costs of maintaining secure systems cannot always wait until another federal grant becomes available.

That is especially important as foreign adversaries continue looking for opportunities to undermine confidence in American elections. While Kansas counties administer elections locally, protecting the systems that support our democracy is a national security responsibility, and Washington should help communities defend against threats that extend well beyond county or state lines.

Introduced by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Mark Warner, D-Virginia; Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky; and Alex Padilla, D-California, the Election Infrastructure Security Act would redirect the existing presidential campaign financing program toward a permanent Election Security Fund, providing annual payments to eligible states for election infrastructure and security improvements. The legislation would also increase the voluntary tax-return designation from $3 to $5, allowing Americans to direct existing federal tax dollars toward election security without increasing their taxes or reducing their refunds.

For Kansas taxpayers, this approach recognizes the importance of fiscal responsibility while addressing a legitimate federal obligation. Rather than relying on temporary grants that leave counties uncertain about future funding, the legislation would establish a more dependable source of support that officials can incorporate into long-term planning.

Importantly, the bill also emphasizes directing resources to local governments responsible for administering elections. With 105 counties serving communities of vastly different sizes and financial capacities, Kansas needs a funding approach that recognizes those differences. A small rural county faces different budget pressures than Sedgwick County, but both must meet the same fundamental obligation to conduct secure and accurate elections.

The legislation also requires spending plans, expenditure reports and audits to ensure federal dollars are used responsibly. Having worked on state and county budgets, I believe that accountability is essential, particularly when federal funding supports responsibilities that should remain under state and local control.

Congress has invested in election security before, including $380 million in fiscal year 2018 and $425 million in fiscal year 2020. But occasional appropriations make it difficult for counties to plan for equipment maintenance, cybersecurity upgrades and future replacements, especially when those expenses continue long after the original grant has been spent.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, is well positioned to help address this challenge through his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee. I encourage him to support the Election Infrastructure Security Act and champion a fiscally responsible approach that strengthens election security while respecting the authority of state and local officials.

Kansas counties do not need Washington telling them how to run their elections. They need a dependable federal partner willing to help fund the infrastructure necessary to keep those elections secure, protect local taxpayers and give election officials the certainty to plan for the future.