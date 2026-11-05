The coming darkness: Many voters may not realize the tyranny they’ve just unleashed 

Indeed, we are but weeks away from entering what promises to…

The growing dusk and dank of fall is a perfect complement to the ominous chill in this change of political seasons and fortunes.

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The growing dusk and dank of fall is a perfect complement to the ominous chill in this change of political seasons and fortunes.

Indeed, we are but weeks away from entering what promises to be the darkest and most chilling era in American political life since the Civil War.

Victorious Democrats have long made clear their intention to not only revert back to Biden-era lawfare, censorship and intimidation of dissidents with their return to power, but to do so in spades.

Moreover, the Democrat deep state is now infinitely better armed and informed for this new form of Stalinist repression – after having so far suffered no repercussions from the Biden spying and intimidation tactics, and having gathered much information on political rivals and even ordinary conservatives through Jack Smith’s brazen Arctic Frost surveillance of elected Republicans and even their supporters.

They even built profiles on “639,000 Republican donors, voters and supporters” – down to mere MAGA hat buyers.

Congressional Democrats openly admit they’re poised to investigate, arrest and imprison Trump cabinet members for the high crime of violating leftist orthodoxy at the behest of the clear majority of voters in the 2024 election.

Deterring young conservatives

In the process, Michigan Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin will apparently get her fervent wish to use the legislative and legal systems to deter young Americans from ever growing up to be older conservatives.

“I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration?’,” Slotkin – notably a former CIA analyst – boldly stated during a University of Chicago Institute of Politics podcast Oct. 13. “I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that.’

“I want that deterrence message sent.

“You go after the people who do his bidding” to build “signature cases” that frighten young conservatives from entering public life in the first place, she coldly explained.

Now Slotkin and her own enablers will have that opportunity. Her bated breath at crushing dissent presaged the chill now wafting in the post-election air.

Beyond crushing dissent and creating the foundation for one-party rule over America – perhaps augmented by the adoption of Puerto Rico and D.C. as states, bringing Democrats four new U.S. senators – consider just the frightening effect on religious liberty of a liberal-packed Supreme Court.

In Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the high court reinstated Washington state football coach Joe Kennedy, who had been fired for silently praying after games. But the three liberal justices at the time – Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer – thought it was just fine for someone to be fired for praying in his head.

A liberal-loaded court would no doubt approve of such North Korean hospitality here. And in this and other ways – school choice, employer-backed abortion, access to foster parenting and adoption, withholding of federal funding, and attacks on homeschooling and parents’ rights to opt their children out of sexual and racial indoctrination in public schools – religious liberty would most certainly collapse pillar by pillar under Democrat rule.

Fact is, such freedoms already hang solely by the tender thread of the 2028 presidential election.

Too many scandals to count

Is the Democrat Party truly disposed to making good on its Bolshevik bravado? No. It’s predisposed to do so: Just out of curiosity and perhaps for posterity, weeks ago I started a list of Democrat/government/media scandals that have blown up just since the advent of Obama.

I stopped counting at 20.

They include:

Obama’s spying on journalists and NSA spying on millions, in his first term, then blatant spying on his successor’s campaign.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign and DNC, likely to distract from her illegal handling of classified docs on her private server, concoct a tale that Donald Trump is a Russian stooge. Obama orders up a bogus Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) to give Clinton’s frame-up of Trump false legitimacy, leading to the bald pretense of the sham Mueller probe.

Biden coerces social media to censor conservatives on COVID, the 2020 election and more.

We belatedly learn the Biden administration and its special counsel Jack Smith spied on more than 430 named Republican individuals and entities in the Arctic Frost operation.

Media help cover up COVID’s origins and the building dementia of a sitting U.S. president.

All the while Democrats impeached and let loose their frothy legal dogs on the very president they had turned most of their malevolence on.

Soon, the people who actually did, cheered on, or gleefully countenanced all of that will control Congress for the foreseeable future.

Winter’s night may never have felt as long and gloomy as the months and years ahead – not just for America, but for the increasingly ebbing free world.

God help us.