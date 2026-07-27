‘The Chosen’ unveils sobering Season 6 trailer, leaving fans in tears 

The studio behind The Chosen on Sunday debuted the teaser trailer for…

A trailer about Jesus is going viral, and it’s drawing an outpouring of emotion from fans.

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A trailer about Jesus is going viral, and it’s drawing an outpouring of emotion from fans.

The studio behind The Chosen on Sunday debuted the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated Season 6, which focuses on Jesus’ final hours before the crucifixion and sets the stage for the series’ seventh and final season.

Season 6 premieres Nov. 15 on Prime Video with three episodes, followed by weekly releases through Dec. 6. The season finale will land exclusively in theaters as a feature film on March 12, 2027, dubbed The Chosen: Crucifixion.

The trailer offered fans their first real glimpse of actor Jonathan Roumie portraying a bloodied Jesus in the hours leading up to the crucifixion at Golgotha.

“I’m in tears of gratitude for my Lord,” a fan wrote on the series’ YouTube page.

“I want to cry just looking at this,” another fan wrote.

Others were led to prayer.

“Our Lord Jesus, thank you for taking the punishment that I deserve,” one fan wrote.

“I am so sorry Lord, thank you for this sacrifice,” still another wrote.

The Chosen is the first multiseason television series chronicling the life and ministry of Jesus.

The nearly 90-second trailer opens with a tearful Mother Mary comforting Jesus as He is led toward the crucifixion. Wearing a crown of thorns and a mock royal robe draped over His shoulders, Roumie’s face is bloodied, with one eye swollen shut.

The rest of the trailer flashes through pivotal moments from Jesus’ final hours before the crucifixion, including: His arrest at the Garden of Gethsemane as He looks back at Judas; the disciples gathered together in fear and confusion; Roman soldiers crafting a crown of thorns; a Roman soldier lifting a whip before the scourging; Pontius Pilate standing before a large crowd as Mary Magdalene and others look on; a hammer driving nails into the cross; and Judas walking through a field carrying a noose. The trailer concludes with Jesus’ words from the cross: “Father, forgive them!”

It will be the most anticipated depiction of the crucifixion since Mel Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, which earned an R rating for its graphic violence.

But creator and director Dallas Jenkins says The Chosen won’t be as violent.

“It’s not family friendly. I don’t think the crucifixion was. I don’t think we’d be doing an authentic betrayal if we tried to clean it up,” Jenkins said. “At the same time, we have different tools in our toolbox than what Mel Gibson had. We’ve had five seasons of emotional connection, and so when you get to the crucifixion, I don’t need to do a lot of physicality and violence to get the point across. So we’ll still do some of that, but it won’t be quite as explicit as Mel’s.”