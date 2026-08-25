‘The Chosen’ teases Season 6 with dramatic 5-minute clip of disciples in hiding

Fans anticipating Season 6 of The Chosen got a sneak peek Sunday night during a livestream when creator and director Dallas Jenkins gave them a taste of what’s ahead with a five-minute…

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Fans anticipating Season 6 of The Chosen got a sneak peek Sunday night during a livestream when creator and director Dallas Jenkins gave them a taste of what’s ahead with a five-minute clip.

The scene finds most of the disciples gathered anxiously at the home of Lazarus, wrestling with how to respond to the unfolding crisis.

Jenkins explained that the disciples had “just seen Jesus be arrested” and had retreated to Lazarus’ home, where they were “not sure what to do next.” Meanwhile, Jesus’ female followers, including Mary Magdalene, had already left for Jerusalem to try to find Him.

The remaining disciples, Jenkins said, were preparing to head to Jerusalem and take refuge in another house, where they planned to “hide out for the weekend.”

The Gospels offer clues about the disciples’ whereabouts after Jesus’ arrest but provide few explicit details. They reveal that Peter followed Jesus from a distance and imply that John did as well. After the crucifixion, Scripture says the “disciples were together, with the doors locked for fear of the Jewish leaders” (John 20:19).

The Season 6 scene builds on those few details, depicting nine of the 12 disciples – minus Judas, who had betrayed Jesus – huddled together in Lazarus’ home when they hear a knock at the door. Fearful and apprehensive, they cautiously answer it and encounter a new character, Matthias, who presumably is the disciple who will eventually replace Judas but, in this scene, is simply a servant of Nicodemus.

Matthias is shocked to learn it was Judas who betrayed Jesus. He also has news for the disciples: Nicodemus has convinced the high priest to delay Jesus’ trial.

Meanwhile, Matthias urges the nine disciples to leave Lazarus’ house, believing the authorities will likely come looking for them.

The disciples then wrestle with a series of urgent questions: Where should they go? Who should they trust? How should they travel? Is it OK if they all end up in jail?

“I would gladly stand up for Him and tell the truth, even if it means condemnation,” one of them says.

“If all of us are in prison, who will go out and spread His message?” another asks.

The scene ends with the disciples agreeing to travel to another location in Jerusalem in pairs – leaving an hour apart and taking different routes – thereby limiting the risk to the others if any of them are caught.

Season 6 of The Chosen is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on Nov. 15.